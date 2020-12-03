Lidl is offering £12 off your food shopping this Christmas – and it’s so easy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl is offering it customers the chance to save £12 on their festive food shop this Christmas.

Lidl is already many Brits’ favourite cost effective choice when it comes to Christmas food shopping.

And as Christmas Day and all the accompanying festivities grow nearer, this time of year becomes all the more expensive.

But this year the supermarket is making shopping with them that little bit more enticing by giving you a £12 discount.

Download the Lidl Plus app for your mobile and you can save money on your groceries throughout the month.

What is the Lidl Plus app?

Earlier this year Lidl launched their Lidl Plus app – a new rewards app offering their customers amazing benefits. Everything from digital receipts, to money-saving coupons and even scratchcards are on offer.

Their latest reward offer for both new and existing app users is a coupon that could really be put to good use this month.

Users receive a £2 coupon when they spend £100 this month. Those who spend a further £100, bringing their overall December total up to £200, will also receive a £10 coupon.

These transactions don’t even have to be made in a single shopping trip. And when it comes to keeping track of how much money you’ve spent and whether you qualify, Lidl have taken care of that too.

Customers just need to scan their virtual Lidl Plus card in the app every time they make an in-store purchase. As soon as you reach the spending target, the £2 or £10 coupon should appear automatically in the app’s coupons section.

Where can you download the Lidl app?

Video of the Week

The Lidl Plus app is free and available to download on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Overall you could save yourself £12 off your festive groceries if you qualify for both coupons. This may not sound huge on its own. But with all the festive food and drink buying we’re all sure to do over December, bagging yourself a saving on your groceries can only be a good thing.