Lidl is selling Harry Potter and Disney World Book Day 2021 costumes for children and they’re a bargain for under £9 each.

The low-cost supermarket has released details of its Middle of Lidl range and with World Book Day approaching, there’s a hassle-free way parents can get their hands on their children’s dream costumes – and they won’t break the bank during the UK’s third national lockdown.

Launching in-store from today (Thursday 25th February) Lidl has an exciting range of costumes that are sure to capture the little ones’ imaginations.

Available for ages four-10 years, the selection of magical and marvellous costumes are perfect for helping to bring their favourite stories to life.

Families looking to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday 4th March will be sure to turn pages and heads with Lidl’s range of great value quality costumes.

What World Book Day costumes are in the £8.99 Lidl range?

Harry Potter – For kids dreaming of a trip to Hogwarts, this four-piece costume comes complete with accessories including Harry’s iconic glasses and wand. Sure to cast a spell on the imagination, this fan-favourite quality costume can help make this year’s World Book Day the most magical one yet!

– DC Batman – The 3-piece costume set also comes with a mask and detachable cape to help channel their inner hero.

– The 3-piece costume set also comes with a mask and detachable cape to help channel their inner hero. Horrid Henry – three-piece set featuring jumper, trousers and face mask

– three-piece set featuring jumper, trousers and face mask Disney Mary Poppins – two-piece set dress with matching hat

– two-piece set dress with matching hat Disney Rapunzel – two-piece set beautiful gown with matching crown

And World Book Day wouldn’t be complete without some of the best children’s books to read and Lidl is selling Puffin Books World Book Day Kids Classics for just £1.99 each. The beautifully illustrated collection of classic children’s storybooks includes family favourites such as The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

These classic storybooks are perfect for getting younger ones into reading with eye-catching illustrations and also great for older readers looking to explore new worlds while at home.

You can view the Middle of Lidl costume range online or browse in-store.