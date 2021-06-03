We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl have launched their new wine handbags with built-in taps that could make enjoying your favourite summer tipple on the go that bit simpler.

Lidl is selling wine handbags that will take “carry out” to a whole new level this season. Now the government’s roadmap out of lockdown is progressing, Brits are looking forward to spending plenty of time outside and indoors with their loved ones.

Whether it’s trying out Lidl’s cans of Prosecco for under £1.50 or sharing a bottle of wine in Lidl’s inflatable four-person tent on a relaxing staycation, there’s nothing like a refreshing drink with friends and family in the summer.

And if you’re looking to make the most of your time outdoors, but still want to enjoy your favourite vino, then Lidl’s new wine handbags are just what you need.

If you prefer to keep things classic, then the black wine handbag (30 x 13 x 30cm) might be the perfect choice for you. And for anyone who’s a fan of a nautical theme, then it also comes in a fun striped version (43 x 15.5 x 33cm).

Both styles of Lidl wine handbags are available in stores now, priced at a super affordable £19.99 and they make a practical addition to any trip. This exciting new launch has a removable 1.5L insulated compartment, complete with a handy tap, to help keep drinks cooler for longer. Inside, there are also two small integrated pockets ready to store your mobile phone and any delicious snacks you can’t be without!

So not only can you bring your beverage of choice to the picnic without fear of a bottle breaking on the way, once you get there, it’s well worth the wait.

And there’s no need to fear the tap on the outside detracting from your summer look as each one is carefully hidden by a small flap and secured with a button fastening.

But it’s not just handbag lovers who are in for a treat. Lidl are also selling a new wine backpack (30 x 17.5 x 45.5cm) for £19.99 that will help you really make the most of being on the go this year.

With it’s sleek design, this wine backpack packs some extra punch, with three separate zipped compartments as well as two external mesh pockets.

The inside compartment even has an internal organizer to keep everything exactly where you want it.

Both the Lidl wine handbags and backpacks are available now in stores. But you’d better act fast if you want to add these practical purchases to your basket as once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Who else can’t wait to give them a try?