Lidl has launched cans of prosecco for under £1.50 - and they're perfect for outdoor meetups

Long gone are the days of lugging a bottle of prosecco to the park or beach after Lidl has launched cans of prosecco – and they’re just the right size to slip into your handbag for an impromptu gathering or to pack a crate of them along with an inflatable four-person tent for a weekend of fun in the sun.

The low-cost supermarket, which became the first UK supermarket to sell pink prosecco, has added a touch of simplicity to outdoor gatherings by selling prosecco and sparkling wine in a can. They come in two flavours – Canned Secco Italiano White and Canned Seccco Italiano Rosé and can be purchased in-store for just £1.49 each making them the perfect value outdoor aperitif.

But it’s not just fans of sparkling wine who are in for a treat as the supermarket has confirmed the return of its Finton’s canned gin, with shoppers able to choose from Special London Dry Gin & Tonic (85p) or Pink Gin & Tonic with Grapefruit (89p).

The Canned Secco Italiano White promises to start any gathering with plenty of fizz. Light and crisp, this sparkling drink is sure to bring a taste of La Dolce Vita to any outdoor meet-up with friends and family.

For fans of a rose, look no further than Lidl’sCanned Secco Italiano Rosé which will more than fit the bill. With an Insta-worthy extra pale pink finish, this versatile sparkling wine is wonderful served with a slice of fresh strawberry for a real taste of the summer.

If this canned prosecco drink isn’t fancy enough for you, try our ideas to pimp up your Prosecco as well but watch out for these common prosecco mistakes too.

Whether shoppers are looking to add a little sparkle to their al fresco dining experience, or fizz fit for a trip to the park, you don’t have to waste time looking for the best alcohol deals online, Lidl’s Canned Secco Italiano is available to pick up in-store now as part of the weekly shop.