Lidl is selling an inflatable four-person tent that’s ideal for summer getaways this year.

With the lockdown travel rules at the tightest they’ve been in months and hotel quarantine firmly still in place, Brits are bound for UK-based holidays this year.

While hotel, hostel and Air BnB bookings have gone through the roof in the last few weeks, soon-to-be-reopened campsites and caravan parks are still seeing lots of availability over the summer months.

From April 12, one household or support bubble can stay in overnight accommodation elsewhere in England, making a weekend away a possibility for millions of people once again. Then from May 17, two households will be able to go away together.

And just in time for these exciting changes, Lidl has started selling the perfect on-the-move family accommodation at a brilliant low price.

The family-favourite supermarket has launched an inflatable four-person tent as part of their new camping range, in stores now.

The tent costs just £129 and is described as ‘quick and easy to pitch’ due to its inflatable element. It features mesh panels and large windows for great ventilation, whatever the weather. It also includes a pump to inflate the tent, pegs to pin it down and a set of reflective guy ropes for extra security, plus a bag to keep the tent together when not inflated.

Other must-have items in the camping range include sturdy hammocks for £7.99, walking poles for £14.99, camping chairs and tables for £24.99 each. They also have a 30 litre hiking rucksack for £12.99 and a 30L coolbox for £39.99, so whether you’re off to a festival or family holiday, you’ll be all set.

Lidl have also released a range of walking shoes for those looking to go hiking this year, ranging from £9.99 to £12.99 in a variety of colours.

The Lidl inflatable tent is available to only buy in stores now – while stocks last.