Lidl has launched a low-cost fitness range – with equipment starting from as little as £2.99 – and it’ll definitely want to make you get off the sofa this January.

Whether one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get fitter, or that you’ve promised to get off the couch for lockdown part three, you can now pick some some bargain fitness equipment when you get your weekly shop.

Lidl is giving other sports wear and equipment suppliers a run for their money with these top budget-friendly items which are a fraction of the price and are a perfect addition to your easy exercise ideas.

Among the new items that could help you to lose weight fast are weights, headphones, resistance bands and an ab trainer – with the cheapest item costing £2.99. Kettlebells weighing 4kg or 6kg will set you back £4.99 and the Resistance Band Set is also £4.99.

If your muscles are in need of a good rub, then let this hand-held massager do all the hard work – it will set you back £49.99 but as compared to how much you could fork out for a massage in a spa, it’s a steal!

Alternatively if you’d prefer to relieve muscle stiffness and improve your range of motion then this foam roller will suit a cheap budget at just £4.99.

But it’s not just equipment which is part of the range – they’ve also got activewear covered too. Choose from Ladies’ Sports Hoodies from £7.99, sports bras from £5.99 (pictured above) and Leggings for £6.99.

The low-impact sports bra offers light support and is ideal for activities such as yoga/pilates and walking and more. With LYCRA® for a perfect fit and long-lasting shape.

Meanwhile for men there are the Softshell Running Trousers £7.99 and Trainers for £9.99.

The lidl low-cost fitness range featuring sportswear and sports equipment is available in-store from Thursday, 7th January while stocks last.

We reckon this’ll be a quick sell out after the most indulgent time of the year, so head to Lidl ASAP if you want to kick start your 2021 fitness journey.

Happy exercising!