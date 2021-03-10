We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling half-price Champagne and Prosecco for Mother's Day from just £7.

It comes after Morrisons launched its breakfast in bed food box for just £20 including free delivery.

Now the supermarket is offering shoppers the chance to pick up a bottle of fizz for their nearest and dearest for a fraction of the recommended retail price – and a perfect addition to lunch or dinner or simply wrap up and present it to her as a Mother’s Day gift.

This Mother’s Day, Sunday 14th March, Morrisons customers can pick up a bottle of Charles de Villers Champagne for less than half price in stores. Normally priced at £20, the elegant champagne is available for just £9.99; the perfect choice for an aperitif ahead of a special dinner with mum.

VIEW THE MORRISONS CHARLES DE VILLERS CHAMPAGNE DEAL HERE Save £10 – was £20, now £9.99



This champagne is described as being blended with Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay has elegance and complexity and also a richness of flavour. It is ideal as an aperitif and also with light dishes such as seafood or chicken. It is champagne perfect for special occasions.

The deal is available in-store only.

Meanwhile if champagne isn’t mum’s thing, Morrisons has other great options to enjoy with mum or to send as a gift from afar; from premium fizz, to flavoured gins. Highlights include:

The Best Prosecco Rosé – £7 (reduced from £9)

The inspiration behind Morrison’s The Best wine collection comes from the store’s wine experts, who are said to be “passionate about sourcing exceptional quality wines from the world’s finest wine producers.” Described online, “This Prosecco rosé is a bespoke blend of wines made from Glera, giving stone fruit flavours, with wines made from Pinot Noir, giving redcurrant fruit and a delicate pale pink colour.” the taste is described as having “Aromas of wild strawberry with red berry and white peach flavours.” This wine of Italy is blended by Morrisons Winemakers, Vino spumante extra dry, Suitable for Vegans.

WHAT ARE MORRISONS OTHER ALCOHOL DEALS?

Or if you’d prefer to make your beloved mum a treat to remember, Aldi is selling giant cookie-making kits.

Remember to drink responsibly.