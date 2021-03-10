Send Morrisons Mother’s Day letterbox flowers for just £21

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can send Mother’s Day letterbox flowers the loved ladies in your life for just £21 thanks to Morrisons.

It’s Mother’s Day at the weekend and we’re on the hunt for the best gifts to spoil mums with for a lockdown Mother’s Day celebration.

Morrisons Mother’s Day Flower Boxes

Priced at just £21, Morrisons’ letterbox flowers are perfect for sending love straight to your mum’s door. View at Morrisons

If you’re hoping to treat your beloved mum to some flowers but can’t see her in person or can’t get to the shops in time, Morrisons has you sorted with their super convenient Mother’s Day letterbox flowers – available to order online.

Priced at £21, you can place an order and have a package of beautiful blooms posted straight through your mums letterbox. The price includes delivery, too!

Don’t forget to send her a card with a lovely Mother’s Day message inside.

Morrisons’ post-able bouquets are packaged neatly in a protected box that fits through a standard letterbox.

There’s three arrangements to choose from – the pastel box, the green & white box and the bright box.

And if bringing your mum breakfast in bed is your preferred Mother’s Day gesture, Morrisons has covered that base.

The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed food box is available to order now for just £20.

The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed box

With delivery included in the £20 price, this delicious and thoughtful gift box will arrive on your doorstep in time to give your mum the Mother’s Day treat she deserves. View at Morrison's

It contains everything you need to provide the yummiest of brekkies for your mum and will arrive at your door just in time.