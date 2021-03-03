Trending:

31 Mother’s Day quotes and messages to write in your card for mum 2021

    • Mother’s Day quotes are a great source of inspiration when writing your Mother’s Day card.

    For some, finding the perfect Monday’s Day gift is easy. But finding the words to tell her how much you care can be a little harder.

    We might not all be able to see our mums this year, but words carry a great deal of power, so sending a heartfelt written card is one of several lockdown Mother’s Day ideas that will make her day on Sunday 14th March.

    Whether a shop-bought or homemade Mother’s Day card, it’s important to take the opportunity to say just how special she is. But don’t just settle for a standard greeting card sentiment.

    We’ve rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day quotes and messages that will resonate with any mum – whether you’re giving a card and gifts to a new mum for the very first time, or you’ve been marking this day for decades.

    Mother’s Day quotes 2021

    These Mother’s Day quotes from past and present day icons are sure to strike a chord with all mums.

    From a woman who understands the power of words – American poet and activist Maya Angelou.

    “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow.” – Maya Angelou.

    The bestselling Jungle Book author had these words on the importance of mothers.

    “God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling.

    America’s First President recognises the role his mother played in raising him.

    “All I am I owe my mother.” – George Washington.

    British writer E M Forster touches on a mother’s precious ability to bring people together.

    “I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.” – E M Forster.

    Everyone’s favourite fictional Nanny, Mary Poppins, notes that a mother’s love is never lost. A touching quote for those whose mothers are no longer with them.

    “So when you need her touch and loving gaze, gone but not forgotten is the perfect phrase. Smiling from a star that she makes glow, trust she’s always there watching as you grow. Find her in the place where the lost things go.” – Mary Poppins from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

    Indian-born Canadian poet Rupi Kaur pens a beautiful tribute to her own mother through her own distinctive style in The Sun and her Flowers:

    “You are the person I look up to most

    when I am about to shatter

    I think of your strength

    and harden.

    I think you are a magician

    I want to fill the rest of your life with ease

    you are the hero of heroes

    the god of gods.” – Rupi Kaur.

    English novelist George Eliot believes loving mothers begins at birth.

    “Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” – George Eliot.

    US President Abraham Lincoln clearly owed a lot to his own mother.

    “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” – Abraham Lincoln.

    The late American poet Emily Dickinson celebrates mothers as support systems.

    “A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” – Emily Dickinson.

    Wise words from a wise man. Mahatma Gandhi acknowledges the true beauty of mothers.

    “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” – Mahatma Gandhi.

    Vanity Fair novelist William Makepeace Thackeray believes a mother’s love is holy.

    “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” – William Thackeray.

    English poet Sir Edwin Arnold considers mothers to be a gift from God.

    “Don’t poets know it better than others? God can’t always be everywhere: and, so, invented mothers.” – Sir Edwin Arnold.

    Beloved detective writer Agatha Christie recognises the protection and strength mothers provide for their children.

    “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie.

    According to Elder M Russell Ballard, motherhood is the biggest presence in a person’s life.

    “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” – Elder M. Russell Ballard.

    A quote from Swiss Cardinal Gaspard Mermillod, who deems mothers irreplaceable.

    “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Cardinal Mermillod.

    Persian poet Rumi reveals the source of love.

    “We are born of love; love is our mother.” – Rumi

    Mothers earn their matriarch status for a reason, says Susan Gale.

    “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” – Susan Gale.

    Another inspiring one of Rupi Kaur’s Mother’s Day quotes. She shares the lessons she learnt from her own mother.

    “When it came to listening

    my mother taught me

    open heart and silence.

    When it came to speaking

    said it is not done with the mouth

    but through thought and patience.

    When it came to being

    said be tender and rough at once

    for you must remain vulnerable to fully live

    but tough to survive it all.

    When it came to choosing 

    said to be thankful and willing

    for choices were the one thing

    she never had the privilege of making.” – Rupi Kaur.

    Margaret Sanger reflects on a mother’s guiding strength through a child’s life.

    “The mother memories that are closest to my heart are the small, gentle ones…

    They have carried me through the years and given my life such a fine foundation that it does not rock beneath flood or tempest.”

    – Margaret Sanger.

    Little Women author Louisa May Alcott believes a mother will have your back, when others may not.

    “Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go,

    though the whole world should turn from you.” – Louisa May Alcott.

    Popular children’s character Peter Pan is educated on the importance of mothers by Wendy Darling, in one of two Mother’s Day quotes.

    “Why, Peter, a mother’s someone who loves and cares for you and tells you stories.” – Wendy Darling from Disney’s Peter Pan.

    Another quote from Disney’s Peter Pan. Wendy Darling reveals how a good mother tucks her children in at night.

    “Well, a mother, a real mother, is the most wonderful person in the world.

    She’s the angel voice that bids you goodnight, kisses your cheek, whispers ‘sleep tight.'”

    – Wendy Darling from Disney’s Peter Pan.

    Irish novelist James Joyce believes a mother’s love is unequivocal.

    “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunhill of a world, our mother’s love is not.” – James Joyce.

    According to Jill Churchill, mothers always try to do their best.

    “There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one.” – Jill Churchill.

    Princess Diana was one mother who understood how precious they can be.

    “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Diana, Princess of Wales.

    Another of our Mother’s Day quotes from Maya Angelou, who recognises the synonymity of mother and child.

    “My mother’s gifts of courage to me were both large and small.

    The latter are woven so subtly into the fabric of my psyche that I can hardly distinguish

    where she stops and I begin.” – Maya Angelou.

    Best-selling author Jodi Picoult has much admiration for her own mother.

    “My mother: she is beautiful. Softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel.

    I want to grow old and be like her.” – Jodi Picoult.

    Another of our Mother’s Day quotes from the acclaimed American poet Maya Angelou.

    “This is the role of the mother and in that visit I really saw clearly, for the first time,

    why a mother is really important.

    Not just because she feeds and also loves and also cuddles…

    but because in an interesting and maybe an eerie and other worldly way, she stands in the gap.

    She stands between the unknown and the known.” – Maya Angelou.

    Rupi Kaur’s final quote reflects on the comfort a mother can bring:

    “What if

    there isn’t enough time

    to give her what she deserves.

    do you think

    if i begged the sky hard enough

    my mother’s soul would

    return to me as my daughter

    so I can give her 

    the comfort she gave me

    my whole life.” – Rupi Kaur.

    Mother’s Day messages to write a meaningful card

    Use these Mother’s day messages along with our Mother’s Day quotes suggestions to inspire your own words and write your Mother’s Day card this year.

    • “Thank you for everything you do for me/us/our family. Your kindness and support means the world. Love you mum.”
    • “Here’s to you mum, today and everyday – thank you for all that you do.”
    • “I’m so lucky to have you as my mother and best friend. Love always.”
    • “My mum, my best friend and my inspiration. If i’m half the mother you are, i’ll consider my kids very lucky.”
    • “I’m so blessed to call you my mum.” 
    • “Wishing you a Mother’s Day as special as you are. Can’t wait to give you a hug soon.”
    • “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum in the world! So grateful to have you in my life.”
    • “Thank you for making me the person I am today – I couldn’t have done it without you.”
    • “Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being by my side – i’d be lost without you. All the love in the world.”
    • “To the world’s greatest Mum and Grandma – Happy Mother’s Day! We love you beyond words.”
    • “Sending some special wishes to an extra-special mum this Mother’s Day. Though we can’t be together today, I look forward to seeing you soon. Miss you mum.”
    • “You’re my hero mum – here’s to you on this special day. With all our love.”