1. Sparkling afternoon tea

Glass of Prosecco on arrival

Delicious spread of fresh scones, cakes and mini sandwiches

Valid for 2 years

Available at nine locations across UK

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49.99 for two

2. Go on a bike ride

March is such great weather for this

Works for all ages in the family

Pack a picnic

Go exploring

VIEW BIKE ROUTES ACROSS UK

3. Afternoon tea in Aberdeen

Afternoon Tea spread

Glass of Prosecco

Includes a 55 minute Mother’s Day Delight treatment inclusive of: Body Scrub OR Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage

Robe, towel and slippers provided

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £85 per person

4. Plan a delicious dinner

Ban your mum from the kitchen…

Get your apron on…

Cook up a storm

VIEW RECIPES ON GOODTO.COM

5. Theatre trip to Mamma Mia! in London

Take your mum to see the sunniest smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! in London. Mamma Mia songs include;

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes it All

Super Trouper

The Name of the Game

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Mamma Mia

VIEW AT LASTMINUTE.COM | £25 per person

6. Meet the meerkats in Oxfordshire

One of the best Mother’s Day activities – enjoy a meerkat encounter for two

Hold, observe and discover insightful facts from knowledgeable staff on these clever mammals

Also available at Ely Cambridgeshire, Hailsham East Sussex, Telford Shropshire, Bridlington East Riding of Yorkshire, Boston Lincolnshire, Abingdon Oxfordshire, Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumberland

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49 per person

7. At-home spa day



An easy-to-do option from the Mother’s Day activities

Create a selection of face masks to choose from

Bowl of warm soapy water

Set up a station with nail polish colours for pedicures

Search for ‘spa sounds’ on your Spotify and enjoy

8. Horse riding – UK wide

Perfect for novices and experienced riders

Voucher is valid for 12 months, for one person

There are loads of locations to choose from

Whether you are a novice at horse riding or a little bit more experienced, this will be perfect

If you are a little more advanced you can opt for an exhilarating ride through the countryside and bridal paths escorted by a professional instructor

VIEW AT PREZZY BOX | £29 per person

9. Glamping (various locations)

Overnight stay

23 locations available

Choose from timber tent/camping pod/wigwam

With all home comforts, including proper bed and duvet

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £55 per person

10. Fly the world’s fastest zip line in South Wales

Soar and fly on the world’s fastest seated zip line

Two separate zip zones and four parallel lines in each

Enjoy incredible views of Tower Colliery and Rhigos Mountains

Valid for 12 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £100

11. Exercise together

Boost those happy hormones

Roll out a yoga mat

Search on utube and enjoy

12. Indoor skydiving for two in Manchester

Two flights (equivalent to three real skydives) per person

Flight certificate

Available in two other UK locations

This iFLY experience is for two people

Valid for 12 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £99.98

13. Pasta making cookery course

Italian and Pasta Masterclass for Two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery

2 hour cookery class with an expert tutor

Make focaccia bread, fresh pasta and asparagus risotto

Learn tips and tricks of the trade from professional chefs

Choice of three venues

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £78 per person

14. Learn to cook Thai food

Thai explosion for two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery

2 hour group workshop, taught by a professional chef

As Mother’s Day activities go, learn how to make three authentic dishes

Recipes shared after the class

Choice of two venues; London or High Wycombe

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £98 per person

15. At-home wine tasting

Set up an at-home wine tasting session for a night with a twist.

Buy a few bottles of her favourite tipple

Add in a few new bottles from different regions

Peel labels off and number the bottles

Allow two glasses per person (so you can compare)

Include ‘palate cleansers’ think dry crackers, or plain bread with a glass of water

Spit bowls – just like the real thing!

Compare and contrast thoughts and feelings about the wine you’re tasting

16. Design your own perfume

Create your very own customised fragrance

One of our Perfume Studio Stylists shares insight into the world of perfumery

Learn how to expertly blend your own signature fragrance with your chosen blends

Take your unique fragrance home on the day in a 5ml glass bottle, in a gift bag.

Your new perfume is kept online, so you can re-order

Available at 15 locations nationwide.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £98 per person

17. Lunch and gin tasting in Hampshire



Take a tour of the Bombay Sapphire gin distillery in Whitchurch, Hampshire

Learn the history of gin

Discover how it’s made and all about botanicals

Enjoy a gin cocktail… or two

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £35 per person

18. Lunch and wine tasting at a vineyard in East Sussex



Family-run business

Entertaining tour of 37-acre vineyard

Tea or coffee on arrival

Vineyard group tour with an experienced member of staff

Lunch with wine or soft drinks

Valid for 5 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £49 per person

Credit: Gordon Ramsay/Future

19. Lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill in London

Iconic restaurants heart of Theatreland

Enjoy a three-course menu of classic British and French dishes

Luxurious 1920s inspired art-deco dining room

Valid for 10 months

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £90 per person

20. Make your own ceramics workshop in London

Hands-on ceramics class

Hosted in a fun, creative craft studio in central London

Kicks off with a warm welcome from your teacher

Informative tour

Demonstrations of the ceramic making process

Enjoy a drink of your choice

You’ll learn all about wheel throwing

Hand-building techniques like slab building and coiling ton!

VIEW AT CLASS BENTO | £38 per person

21. Dinner at Battersea Power Station

9-dish sharing dinner at Cinnamon Kitchen in Battersea Power Station development

Try their signature toffee pudding with garam masala ice cream

Includes a fascinating, self-guided audio tour

Enjoy the Grade II Listed venue – one of the largest brick-built buildings in the world!

VIEW AT NOTHS | £74 per person

22. Make a photo album

Take the time to print off photos from the last year

Make a scrap book of memories

Either do it and gift it or do it together

VIEW AT SNAPFISH

23. Crack out a puzzle

Treat her to a personalised puzzle

Figuring out puzzle pieces is calming

Silently completing a puzzle gives space for chats

Enjoy with a cuppa or glass of wine together while you do it

VIEW AT RAVENSBURGER | from £24.99

24. Spa day and lunch in Cheshire

3 course light lunch in our spa restaurant Raffaella’s

Robe and flip flops provided

Full access to Champneys Fitness Class timetable

Use of the facilities between 9am – 6pm

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £79 per person

25. Have a family game night

Spend time together as a family – your mum will love it.

Whip up her favourite snacks

Settle in and remember it’s all about fun!

26. Spa break and three-course dinner in Bournemouth

One night’s bed and breakfast

3 hours full access to spa facilities

Three-course dinner at restaurant

Your mum will receive a special gift box with massage oil and massage roller on arrival

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £89 per person

Credit: RHS/Future

27. All-year round access to RHS gardens

Beautiful gift pack

Free tote bag

£5 to spend at RHS Gardens

X 2 packets of seeds

Free monthly magazine

Unlimited tailored advice via phone call

Free garden visits 200+ gardens across UK

Discounted show tickets

VIEW AT RHS | £69

28. Volunteer together

Whether its a soup kitchen or spending time in care homes

Volunteering will make you feel like a team

VIEW AT PROSPECTS.AC.UK

29. Italian afternoon tea with Prosecco

Italian afternoon tea for two at Veeno

Glass of Prosecco on arrival

Delicious spread of Italian treats including pannini, meats, cheeses, scones with cream and jam and cake

Choice of nine locations across the UK

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person

30. Drive a supercar for the day

Choose from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, unique tank paintballing battles, or quad bike

Available at various locations

Valid for two years

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £99 per person

31. Hike with huskies in the North Downs



The best Mother’s Day activities are hands on!

Get to know a group of beautiful huskies

Two mile Husky Hike across the North Downs

Stunning views of the Darent Valley and fascinating wildlife

Friendly keepers to answer all your questions

Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for two

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person

32. Letterbox flowers

Hand-picked and send in bud (they stay fresher for longer)

Comes with flower food

In a plain box so as not to spoil the surprise

Fits through a standard letter box

Come with comprehensive styling tips

Gives your mum the chance to flower arrange too

VIEW AT BLOOM AND WILD | from £23

