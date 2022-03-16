If you’re celebrating Mothering Sunday this year we have found the best Mother’s Day activities that could help.
Choose something she’ll love from our best Mother’s Day gifts, or maybe a bottle from the best perfumes of all time or you can send a bunch of flowers from one of these best flower deliveries. Or, scroll on down if your mum’s a fan of a day out
We’ve saved you hours of Googling with our brilliant list of special Mother’s Day activities. And if you’re a mum yourself, make sure you share the link with your favourite numbers highlighted.
So, look no further for the ultimate gift to show your mum you love her this Mother’s Day.
1. Sparkling afternoon tea
- Glass of Prosecco on arrival
- Delicious spread of fresh scones, cakes and mini sandwiches
- Valid for 2 years
- Available at nine locations across UK
VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49.99 for two
2. Go on a bike ride
- March is such great weather for this
- Works for all ages in the family
- Pack a picnic
- Go exploring
3. Afternoon tea in Aberdeen
- Afternoon Tea spread
- Glass of Prosecco
- Includes a 55 minute Mother’s Day Delight treatment inclusive of: Body Scrub OR Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage
- Robe, towel and slippers provided
If Mother’s Day activities aren’t for you, take a look through our afternoon tea ideas near you? Here are some of the best afternoon teas in the UK you can book today.
VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £85 per person
4. Plan a delicious dinner
- Ban your mum from the kitchen…
- Get your apron on…
- Cook up a storm
5. Theatre trip to Mamma Mia! in London
Take your mum to see the sunniest smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! in London. Mamma Mia songs include;
- Dancing Queen
- The Winner Takes it All
- Super Trouper
- The Name of the Game
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
- Mamma Mia
VIEW AT LASTMINUTE.COM | £25 per person
6. Meet the meerkats in Oxfordshire
- One of the best Mother’s Day activities – enjoy a meerkat encounter for two
- Hold, observe and discover insightful facts from knowledgeable staff on these clever mammals
- Also available at Ely Cambridgeshire, Hailsham East Sussex, Telford Shropshire, Bridlington East Riding of Yorkshire, Boston Lincolnshire, Abingdon Oxfordshire, Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumberland
VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49 per person
7. At-home spa day
- An easy-to-do option from the Mother’s Day activities
- Create a selection of face masks to choose from
- Bowl of warm soapy water
- Set up a station with nail polish colours for pedicures
- Search for ‘spa sounds’ on your Spotify and enjoy
8. Horse riding – UK wide
- Perfect for novices and experienced riders
- Voucher is valid for 12 months, for one person
- There are loads of locations to choose from
- Whether you are a novice at horse riding or a little bit more experienced, this will be perfect
- If you are a little more advanced you can opt for an exhilarating ride through the countryside and bridal paths escorted by a professional instructor
VIEW AT PREZZY BOX | £29 per person
9. Glamping (various locations)
- Overnight stay
- 23 locations available
- Choose from timber tent/camping pod/wigwam
- With all home comforts, including proper bed and duvet
VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £55 per person
10. Fly the world’s fastest zip line in South Wales
- Soar and fly on the world’s fastest seated zip line
- Two separate zip zones and four parallel lines in each
- Enjoy incredible views of Tower Colliery and Rhigos Mountains
- Valid for 12 months
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £100
11. Exercise together
- Boost those happy hormones
- Roll out a yoga mat
- Search on utube and enjoy
12. Indoor skydiving for two in Manchester
- Two flights (equivalent to three real skydives) per person
- Flight certificate
- Available in two other UK locations
- This iFLY experience is for two people
- Valid for 12 months
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £99.98
13. Pasta making cookery course
- Italian and Pasta Masterclass for Two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery
- 2 hour cookery class with an expert tutor
- Make focaccia bread, fresh pasta and asparagus risotto
- Learn tips and tricks of the trade from professional chefs
- Choice of three venues
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £78 per person
14. Learn to cook Thai food
- Thai explosion for two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery
- 2 hour group workshop, taught by a professional chef
- As Mother’s Day activities go, learn how to make three authentic dishes
- Recipes shared after the class
- Choice of two venues; London or High Wycombe
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £98 per person
15. At-home wine tasting
Set up an at-home wine tasting session for a night with a twist.
- Buy a few bottles of her favourite tipple
- Add in a few new bottles from different regions
- Peel labels off and number the bottles
- Allow two glasses per person (so you can compare)
- Include ‘palate cleansers’ think dry crackers, or plain bread with a glass of water
- Spit bowls – just like the real thing!
- Compare and contrast thoughts and feelings about the wine you’re tasting
16. Design your own perfume
- Create your very own customised fragrance
- One of our Perfume Studio Stylists shares insight into the world of perfumery
- Learn how to expertly blend your own signature fragrance with your chosen blends
- Take your unique fragrance home on the day in a 5ml glass bottle, in a gift bag.
- Your new perfume is kept online, so you can re-order
- Available at 15 locations nationwide.
VIEW AT NOTHS | £98 per person
17. Lunch and gin tasting in Hampshire
- Take a tour of the Bombay Sapphire gin distillery in Whitchurch, Hampshire
- Learn the history of gin
- Discover how it’s made and all about botanicals
- Enjoy a gin cocktail… or two
VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £35 per person
18. Lunch and wine tasting at a vineyard in East Sussex
- Family-run business
- Entertaining tour of 37-acre vineyard
- Tea or coffee on arrival
- Vineyard group tour with an experienced member of staff
- Lunch with wine or soft drinks
- Valid for 5 months
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £49 per person
Credit: Gordon Ramsay/Future
19. Lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill in London
- Iconic restaurants heart of Theatreland
- Enjoy a three-course menu of classic British and French dishes
- Luxurious 1920s inspired art-deco dining room
- Valid for 10 months
VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £90 per person
20. Make your own ceramics workshop in London
- Hands-on ceramics class
- Hosted in a fun, creative craft studio in central London
- Kicks off with a warm welcome from your teacher
- Informative tour
- Demonstrations of the ceramic making process
- Enjoy a drink of your choice
- You’ll learn all about wheel throwing
- Hand-building techniques like slab building and coiling ton!
VIEW AT CLASS BENTO | £38 per person
21. Dinner at Battersea Power Station
- 9-dish sharing dinner at Cinnamon Kitchen in Battersea Power Station development
- Try their signature toffee pudding with garam masala ice cream
- Includes a fascinating, self-guided audio tour
- Enjoy the Grade II Listed venue – one of the largest brick-built buildings in the world!
VIEW AT NOTHS | £74 per person
22. Make a photo album
- Take the time to print off photos from the last year
- Make a scrap book of memories
- Either do it and gift it or do it together
23. Crack out a puzzle
- Treat her to a personalised puzzle
- Figuring out puzzle pieces is calming
- Silently completing a puzzle gives space for chats
- Enjoy with a cuppa or glass of wine together while you do it
VIEW AT RAVENSBURGER | from £24.99
24. Spa day and lunch in Cheshire
- 3 course light lunch in our spa restaurant Raffaella’s
- Robe and flip flops provided
- Full access to Champneys Fitness Class timetable
- Use of the facilities between 9am – 6pm
VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £79 per person
25. Have a family game night
- Spend time together as a family – your mum will love it.
- Whip up her favourite snacks
- Settle in and remember it’s all about fun!
26. Spa break and three-course dinner in Bournemouth
- One night’s bed and breakfast
- 3 hours full access to spa facilities
- Three-course dinner at restaurant
- Your mum will receive a special gift box with massage oil and massage roller on arrival
VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £89 per person
Credit: RHS/Future
27. All-year round access to RHS gardens
- Beautiful gift pack
- Free tote bag
- £5 to spend at RHS Gardens
- X 2 packets of seeds
- Free monthly magazine
- Unlimited tailored advice via phone call
- Free garden visits 200+ gardens across UK
- Discounted show tickets
28. Volunteer together
- Whether its a soup kitchen or spending time in care homes
- Volunteering will make you feel like a team
29. Italian afternoon tea with Prosecco
- Italian afternoon tea for two at Veeno
- Glass of Prosecco on arrival
- Delicious spread of Italian treats including pannini, meats, cheeses, scones with cream and jam and cake
- Choice of nine locations across the UK
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person
30. Drive a supercar for the day
- Choose from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, unique tank paintballing battles, or quad bike
- Available at various locations
- Valid for two years
VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £99 per person
31. Hike with huskies in the North Downs
- The best Mother’s Day activities are hands on!
- Get to know a group of beautiful huskies
- Two mile Husky Hike across the North Downs
- Stunning views of the Darent Valley and fascinating wildlife
- Friendly keepers to answer all your questions
- Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for two
VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person
32. Letterbox flowers
- Hand-picked and send in bud (they stay fresher for longer)
- Comes with flower food
- In a plain box so as not to spoil the surprise
- Fits through a standard letter box
- Come with comprehensive styling tips
- Gives your mum the chance to flower arrange too
VIEW AT BLOOM AND WILD | from £23
Video of the week: