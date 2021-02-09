We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling a bargain puffer coat that is JUST like one Kate Middleton has - but for hundreds of pounds less.



While we often see Kate Middleton looking ever so regal in classic frocks and smart coats, the Duchess is partial to rocking a sportier, more casual look from time to time.

She won’t be taking the spot of Queen consort alongside future King Prince William just yet, but she’s proved she’s the queen of clothes in the eyes of Brits, recently taking the title of the nation’s biggest fashion influence.

There’s little wonder why, considering she even manages to make a laid back look seem ultra stylish, sporting things her favourite Superga trainers (currently in the sale), a sleek ponytail and a cool puffer jacket on off duty days.

One of Kate’s favourite casual coats is her quilted red puffer jacket from Perfect Feather.

The piece, priced at around £500, has been worn by the Duchess many times over the years including in 2017 during a trip to the Olympic Park and again in 2019 on a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire.

M&S Feather and Down Puffer Jacket

Kate’s coat is a little on the pricey side, but high street favourite M&S are selling a very similar dupe for a bargain price.

The M&S Feather and Down Puffer Jacket is currently in the sale and priced at just £27 for a colour similar to Catherine’s.

The Cognac shade of the jacket is a little darker than Kate’s bright red one, coming in a perfect autumnal orange, subtle enough to go with any neutral look.

There’s £22 off its original price tag now, making it a bargain buy for anyone on the hunt for a lockdown walking jacket with a royal touch.

Video of the Week

‘The luxurious feather and down padding of this puffer jacket will keep you cosy on the chilliest days,’ the product description reads.

‘Detailed with horizontal quilting and elasticated cuffs, water-repellent Stormwear™ technology helps you stay comfortable and dry.’

The jacket is also available in lowkey black colour for £34 and a clean Champagne shade for £30.

We want them all!