Princess Charlotte seems to have picked up a particularly adorable habit from Duchess Catherine, as revealed in a recent video.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s recent video call appearance showcased an adorable hair-flipping habit.

It’s been spotted that Princess Charlotte seems to have picked this habit up from her royal mother.

Some royal fans have previously noticed the way Duchess Catherine’s elegant style is often mirrored in some pretty cute outfits worn by her daughter Princess Charlotte. And now it seems like the young princess may have adopted another habit from her mother.

Last week, Duchess Catherine made an important video call appearance where she discussed the challenges teachers have faced during the pandemic. During the video, Duchess Catherine can be seen twisting her long ponytail.

Whilst this is a charming move from the Duchess, it’s one that eagle-eyed royal fans might have seen before. Princess Charlotte twisted her own hair, similarly styled in a ponytail, on her first day at her school, Thomas’s Battersea, in September 2019.

Walking into the school with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her elder brother Prince George to greet the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, she could be observed carrying out this sweet habit.

This small move may not have been noticed by everyone. But the similarities between the Duchess and Princess’ hair-flipping habit were made even clearer on social media.

Fan account dofcambridge took to Instagram to share a video of mother and daughter doing this very thing.

In the caption, they highlighted this adorable similarity, writing: ‘Like mother like daughter, hair goals 💕 #duchessofcambridge #princesscharlotte ‘

Whether intentionally or not, it seems like Princess Charlotte has closely observed her royal mother throughout the years. Already their matching outfit choices have delighted royal fans, with similar coats a particular favourite with mother and daughter across the years.

With several significant royal events coming up later in 2021, who knows if we may get to see a side-by-side hair flip from Duchess Catherine and Princess Charlotte at one of these.

We certainly hope so!