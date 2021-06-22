Huge savings on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite this Amazon Prime Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nintendo Switches were a lockdown essential, with millions flying off the shelves and selling out within the first few months.

While you might be one of the unlucky few who missed out, now’s your chance. There are major savings over Amazon Prime Day on Nintendo, so there is still plenty of opportunity to score one of these must-have gaming consoles.

Amazon Prime Day UK Nintendo deals – at a glance:

Nintendo Switch – Neon Red/Neon Blue + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This is the classic Nintendo Switch console in neon red and neon blue colours, complete with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The console has a 5.5″ touch screen, is hand-held only and compatible with all games that support the Handheld mode. With approximately 3 to 7 hours worth of battery life, depending on the games you play, it’s the perfect gaming console to give as a gift or spruce up your collection.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the Switch’s more compact, lightweight sibling. Complete with integrated controls and designed specifically for handheld play, it’s the ideal console for anyone looking to game on the go. There are multiple colours of Nintendo Switch Lite available at a good discount for Amazon Prime Day, with this blue version coming in at £20 off.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral

If you’re looking for a slightly better deal on your Nintendo Switch Lite and are keen on this pinky Coral colour – then you’re in luck. Complete with all the same features as the Blue Nintendo Lite, this one is £35 off and now priced at £174.99.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey, Turquoise or Yellow

There’s another good saving on Nintendo Switch Lites, this time there’s £30.99 to be had off the colours Grey, Turquoise or Yellow. Each of these exciting colour consoles do exactly the same thing as all the others but are down to £169 from £199.99.

So whatever colour you like and whatever games you like to play, there’s certainly something for everyone this Amazon Prime Day.

