We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Poundland has introduced a new retinol and hyaluronic acid enriched skincare collection to help combat signs of ageing and revive dull skin – and it’s SO affordable.

The #6 collection from the bargain high street shop is priced at £3 with a number of products available – and it appears to be inspired by Boots favourite, No 7.

Retinol and hyaluronic acid are powerhouse ingredients any beauty lover will have in their skincare routine.

Now Poundland has made it insanely affordable to compile the ultimate skincare stash, launching a day cream, night cream, and facial serum that are all enriched with Retinyl Palmitate, Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea Extract, and Vitamin A for such a bargain price.

The range is super cheap and easy to get your hands on, because Poundland has stayed open through lockdown. Not to mention that the sought-after ingredients are highly effective at preventing early signs of ageing while offering excellent hydration and can even help with stubborn acne scarring and getting rid of spots.

The primary ingredients are designed to work together to combat the signs of ageing, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the impact of environmental factors like pollution all while soothing and promoting cell turn over. Three anti-ageing hyaluronic acid skin care products are also launching this spring, all of which are aimed at eliminating wrinkles and fine lines, shrink collagen fibres, increase skin elasticity, and boost moisture.

Video of the Week

Poundland beauty buyer Shauna Falconer, says, “Everyone wants wrinkle-free skin, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer such quality skincare ideas to experienced, beauty bargain hunters everywhere – and at prices, they can afford.”

Shuna adds, “Why should nice skin cost more?” and we totally agree. The entire #6 skincare collection consists of 19 anti-ageing items, with the most recent additions reaching stores this week. Although, some of the items are already available for purchase on the internet.

Next stop, Poundland!