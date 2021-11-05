Primark is selling Disney toasters that toast Mickey Mouse onto each slice

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark is selling a Mickey Mouse toaster that will print the iconic Disney mouse onto each slice, along with Mickey Waffle Makers and Mickey Cake Pop Makers.

The bargain high street store shared snaps of the new Disney collaboration, which features the world’s favourite clubhouse mouse combined with a range of kitchen appliances.

A photo of the Mickey Mouse toaster, which toasts the iconic Mickey outline on each slice of bread, was shared on the Primark Instagram page, with followers being told that the appliances were created to “make mid-week mornings exciting”.

There’s also adorable Mickey Waffle Makers that will whip up Mickey-shaped sweet treats in minutes, perfect for drizzling with maple syrup and serving with fruit.

Ever wanted to know how to make cake pops? Primark has made it so easy with the Mickey Cake Pop Maker that will allow you to rustle up batches of tasty Mickeys on sticks.

As with every Primark offering, the line of Mickey kitchen gadgets is super affordable, with the toaster boasting a bargain price tag of just £20.

Sadly, Primark online shopping is yet to bless the internet, but you can view photos of the Mickey appliances on the new Primark website.

Fooide Instagram page NewFoodsUK spotted the cute range in a Primark store to give Disney fans a better look, penning “New Disney Mickey Mouse products at Primark! 😋 This includes Toaster, Cake Pop Maker and Waffle Makers!”

Primark has also posted about another Disney collab in the last week, with the announcement of the adorable Mickey and Minnie wooden advent calendars, priced at only £16 and perfect for stashing your own chocolate treats for little ones.

The new Disney additions to Primark shelves sparked quite the reaction from customers, with loads hitting the comment section to vow to pay a visit.

“Honestly Primark is upping their game so good this year,” one wrote.

“This is everything I never knew I needed,” another penned, referring to the Mickey toaster that provides the ultimate touch of Disney magic for breakfast.

“We need a shopping trip,” one more commented, tagging a pal.