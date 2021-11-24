Start your journey to a safer, warmer home with this stylish new space heater

Dreo’s new space heater looks great, is easy to use, and is packed with safety features. Here are just a few reasons it’s the perfect choice to keep you and your family warm this winter.

Looking for the perfect way to keep your home warm this winter? Home appliance brand Dreo has just the thing. Equipped with a brushless 9-bladed DC motor, its 1500W PTC ceramic heater is portable, powerful, and — most importantly — safe.

Here are just a few reasons to purchase one for yourself.

Simple controls

Dreo’s space heater is designed for ease of use. With just the push of a button, you can swap between three separate heating modes and a fan mode. Armed with a built-in thermostat that operates in 1°F increments and a twelve-hour timer, it gives you precise control of your environment. Its white digital display makes it easy to view the heater’s status.

You can also choose to mute the heater’s built-in alarm and toggle between high-power, low-power, and ECO mode depending on your heating needs.

High-efficiency heating

Looking to save money on central heating? Dreo can help with that. Matter of fact, that’s one of the things its space heater is designed for.

First, because it’s the only space heater at its price point capable of 70-degree oscillation, it can heat a much larger area than other, comparable units. More importantly, that heat is distributed much more evenly. No more having to get up and switch your heater off because you’re sweating through your clothes.

It also features something known as ECO mode, which allows the heater to automatically adjust its power draw to the room’s ambient temperature, helping to prevent both overheating and energy waste.

Impeccable style

Dreo’s space heater looks incredibly stylish. Sporting a sleek curved honeycomb grille and a sleek, modern frame, it looks great no matter where you place it. Better yet, it’s portable enough to use just about anywhere — whether on a nightstand, a desk, a coffee table, a bathroom counter, or somewhere else entirely.

Cleaner air

As anyone who has pets can attest, they tend to track fur and dander just about everywhere in the house. And if you live in a dry climate prone to dust buildup? Best hope you don’t have asthma or allergies.

Believe it or not, this is actually something Dreo can help with. Its space heater includes a removable, washable dust filter that filters out hair, dust, pet dander, and other debris. Not only will you be able to enjoy a warmer home, you’ll also have cleaner air.

Built for safety

Traditionally, safety is one of the biggest drawbacks of space heaters, which are one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes.

Leave one running unattended for too long, and you’re liable to wake up to smoke and fire. Same deal if you have pets — it wouldn’t be the first time a bored cat has been a fire hazard, after all. And if you’re unlucky enough to experience a power surge while your unit is running?

At best, your space heater is fried and you’re paying out of pocket for a new one.

Plus, if you’re in a building with older wiring, there’s a good chance that your home office is already drawing nearly enough power to trip a breaker. Given that space heaters are typically rather power-hungry, you can probably see where this is going. Plug one in, and boom — time to find your breaker box.

You don’t need to worry about any of these problems with Dreo for a few reasons:

Built-in electronic tip-over protection ensures that the system automatically shuts down and sounds an alarm when tilted more than 45 degrees.

A flameproof, reinforced safety plug to protect against overheating, electrical shorts, and power surges.

A frame constructed from V0-rated Flame retardant materials; the highest rating possible.

Overheat protection that automatically shuts the unit down and sounds an alarm if

the temperature exceeds 50℃/122℉

Sleek, stylish, and safe

Whether you want to spend less money on heating this winter or are simply looking to heat up a cold spot in your home, Dreo has you covered. Its portable space heater is affordable, efficient, quiet, and powerful. In short, it’s everything you could possibly want in a space heater, and then some.

With Dreo, better is a journey — it’s time to take your first step.