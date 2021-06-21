Save 60% on large jar Yankee Candles, including Baby Powder and Red Raspberry fragrances

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Those looking for amazing deals on Yankee Candles this Amazon Prime Day will be over the moon to see that there are savings of up to 60% on some of the brand’s most-loved fragrances.

All these large jar Yankee Candles are housed in a classic glass jar with a thick lid to preserve the fragrance. They all also come with a removable label for a custom-look finish. You can be sure these candles won’t burn down in a hurry as well, as they have a standard burn time of 150 hours and come complete with a 100% natural fibre cotton wick.

Amazon Prime Day UK Yankee Candle deals – at a glance

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar Candle

The vanilla cupcake large jar candle has a rich, creamy aroma of vanilla to start with. As it burns, you’ll get hints of lemon followed by wafts of buttery icing. Ideal for those who love a sweet tooth, this candle is now £8.50 off – now under £17.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Calm and Quiet Place Large Jar Candle

For a soothing, meditative fragrance, this calming candle should do just the trick. The blue colour of the candle complements the notes of jasmine, patchouli and warm amber musk that radiate across the room when this candle burns. As with all Yankee Candles, this large jar candle has its wick centred in the middle for an even burn all the way through. Now just £15.99, with a £9 saving on Amazon Prime Day.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Red Raspberry Large Jar Candle

Now £9 off, this red raspberry candle is one of Yankee Candle’s most loved fragrances. Tangy and packed full of fruity flavours, this candle gives off notes of fresh raspberries all the way through its burn time. It’s the ultimate candle for summertime, refreshing and sweet for over 150 hours.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Vanilla Lime Large Jar Candle

For an even more refreshing scent, try this vanilla lime scented candle. The tartness of the lime combines perfectly with the rich vanilla to create an air of sweetness with zesty twist. Now £15.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Baby Powder Large Jar Candle

Baby powder is a popular Yankee Candle fragrance, now reduced for Amazon Prime Day from £24.99 right down to under £16. It’s a relaxing fragrance, giving off an air of freshly-washed laundry and clean sheets. Ideal for those who want a pure and consistent aroma in the room.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Mango Peach Salsa Large Jar Candle

This Mango Peach Salsa candle, now reduced by £6.50, is a real scent of the summer. There’s nothing quite as tropical as mango and combined with the sweetness of the peach, it’s an intensely tropical aroma. Bottom notes of this candle include citrus, ginger, flowers and pink pepper.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Tropical Jungle Large Jar Candle

Another candle for those who love tropical fragrances and warm climates. This tropical jungle candle by Yankee Candle is a lush mix of sweet tropical fruits, flowers and intense green leaves. Now £15.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Cherry Blossom Large Jar Candle

Save just under £9 on the cherry blossom candle and pick up a full-size Yankee Candle jar for under £17. With a burn time of 150 hours, this candle gives off a flurry of springtime smells. Fresh flowers and blossoms are the strongest notes, complemented by a powdery musk and sandalwood.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Passion Fruit Martini Large Jar Candle

Save £8 on this tropical candle, now £16.99. The passion fruit martini candle is strongly reminiscent of a beach cocktail, with top notes of passion fruit, mango and zesty orange aromas. These are complemented by a bottom note of musk for a true reminder of the seaside.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle Coconut Splash Large Jar Candle

This coconut splash Yankee Candle has the same tropical flush as some of the other Yankee Candles currently on sale, but the aromas of this candle revolve more around coconut and coconut milk. Bottom notes include melon, coconut water and a flourish of mango. Save £9 on this Yankee Candle in the Amazon Prime Day sale and pick up for just £15.99.

