Smiggle sale: save up to 50% on school essentials

The Smiggle sale is here! The super-popular stationery store that kids go crazy for has slashed the price of lots of its back-to-school kit - including lunch boxes, backpacks and drinks bottles.

Having kids is expensive at the best of times but back-to-school buys (opens in new tab) can be especially hard on the pocket. Factor in that we're all looking for ways to save money on back to school costs (opens in new tab) and it's no wonder many of us have thought twice about splashing out on new school gear this year.

So we were delighted to hear about the Smiggle sale, with savings of up to 30% off selected school bundles (opens in new tab) and up to 50% off selected school essentials (opens in new tab) right now. Thanks to this smashing sale, you can get a five-piece school kit bundle (opens in new tab) containing a backpack, pencil case, lunch box, lunchbox container and drinks bottle for just £30, reduced from £50.

(opens in new tab) Giggle By Smiggle 5 Piece Container Bundle - (was £50) £35 | Smiggle (opens in new tab) This bestselling 5-piece bundle contains all the essentials gear that kids need for back-to-school season - a backpack, lunchbox, drinks bottle, pencil case and lunchbox container. Bargaintastic!

View Giggle By Smiggle 5 Piece Container Bundle (opens in new tab)

Smiggle sale: Why these are the only school bags I buy

As a Consumer Editor, there's only one place I'm prepared to spend money when it comes to back-to-school season and that's Smiggle. Why? Firstly, they design stuff that kids adore. If you've got a little one who's hesitant about starting school or just not mad keen on going back after the summer, kitting them out with a backpack that they can't wait to show off is a really good way to get them raring to go when it's time to head for the school gates.

Secondly, Smiggle's school gear is second-to-none when it comes to quality. They're literally the only school bags I've ever bought for my eight-year-old daughter and every single one I've invested in is still going strong - no rips or tears despite taking a battering over the years, and they still look good as new.

Finally, the Smiggle bundles - backpack, sandwich tub, lunchbox, drinks bottle and pencil case - take all the hassle out of shopping for back-to-school essentials. Pick the design that most appeals to your youngster and you've got all the co-ordinating kit sorted. And if you wait for the sale, you'll get it all for less than the usual price of the backpack alone!

This year, Smiggle sent us a selection of items from their Better Together range - my daughter couldn't open the box fast enough and trying the items out really helped her get in the mood for back-to-school season. I love that everything matches so that she looks smart and organised. Our annual front door photo shoot was a serious vibe.

I particularly love that there's a wallet included in the school bundle in a matching graphic print. It means youngsters can keep some money tucked away safely for those days when there's an unexpected bake sale or book fair - without missing out or scrabbling around to find loose change in their bag.

(Image credit: Smiggle)

Smiggle's best-selling Giggle collection is available in a range of all-new prints. The backpack has padded, adjustable straps, 2 zipped compartments and a sleeve for the drink bottle sleeve. There's also a main compartment with double zip and an internal compartment that fits an A4 notebook, plus a carry handle and name label.

Designed to keep snacks cool, the lunchbox is compact and easy to carry and has a wipe-clean lining that is BPA-free and food-grade safe. Also included is a separate sandwich container - no more squashed sarnies!

The drink bottle is also BPA-free and has a flip-top spout that's super easy for kids to use 0 so you don't need to worry about leaks.

The pencil case (W 22cm x H 7cm x D 5cm) keeps all your stationery sorted in one place so kids have all they need for creative moments.

Other back-to-school bargains from the Smiggle sale

Already kitted the kids out for the new school year? The Smiggle sale is a brilliant opportunity to bag some bargains for stationery-loving kids that you can pop away until Christmas or stash in the present cupboard for the next time you need a last-minute gift for birthday party.

Smiggle is a go-to stationery brand for colourful school and lifestyle products including bags, lunchboxes, drink bottles, pencil cases, books, collectables and accessories. The product range is exclusively designed in Australia and features vibrant colours and unique graphics including items that shimmer, sparkle, glow - and sometimes even smell delicious.

Video of the week