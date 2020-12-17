This Ted Baker set makes a great Christmas gift and it’s £23 off!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not just because of Christmas, but because it’s also the best time of year for high street bargains.
From the best Christmas presents for mums to the top Christmas toys 2020 has to offer, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals to make your money go further this gifting season.
This year’s December offers are so good that the January sales will have a lot to live up to in 2021. For example, Boots releases a ton of bargains every day in the lead up to Christmas in the form of their Star Deals offer.
Right now we’ve got our eye on an epic make-up gift set from Ted Baker. Inside you’ll find everything you need to give a tired make-up bag a complete refresh, from lip and cheek products to mascara and beauty tools. Perfect for a loved one or simply for yourself (we’re not judging, of course!).
Ted Baker Opulent Obsessions Box Gift Set
Was £45 now £22 (51% off, save £23) – view now at Boots
What’s inside the Ted Baker Opulent Obsessions Box Gift Set?
- Ted Baker Mini Blush and Bronze Duo – 5.4 g
- Ted Baker Mascara – 10 ml
- Ted Baker Nude Lip Gloss – 10 ml
- Ted Baker Eyeshadow Trio Palette – 4.8 g
- Ted Baker Nude Lip Crayon – 2.1g
- Ted Baker Eyebrow Pencil – 0.15g
- Ted Baker Lipstick in Raspberry Red – 3.7g
- Ted Baker Cosmetic Pouch
- Ted Baker Eyelash Curler
More gift set deals
- Ted Baker Regal Bliss Gift Set –
was £50now £24 (save £26), Boots
- Ted Baker Harmony Silk Gift Set with Scarf –
was £75now £60 (save £15), Boots
- Estée Lauder Glam and Repair Kit –
was £80now £37 (worth £96), Boots
- Liz Earle Revitalising Ritual Gift Set – £32 (worth £69.12), Boots
- Ole Henriksen Daily Juice Brightening Skincare Set –
was £51now £25 (save £26)
- Emporio Armani Diamonds Eau de Parfum, 50ml –
was £55now £29.99 (save £25.01)
Race you to the checkouts!