This Ted Baker set makes a great Christmas gift and it’s £23 off!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not just because of Christmas, but because it’s also the best time of year for high street bargains.

From the best Christmas presents for mums to the top Christmas toys 2020 has to offer, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals to make your money go further this gifting season.

This year’s December offers are so good that the January sales will have a lot to live up to in 2021. For example, Boots releases a ton of bargains every day in the lead up to Christmas in the form of their Star Deals offer.

Right now we’ve got our eye on an epic make-up gift set from Ted Baker. Inside you’ll find everything you need to give a tired make-up bag a complete refresh, from lip and cheek products to mascara and beauty tools. Perfect for a loved one or simply for yourself (we’re not judging, of course!).

Ted Baker Opulent Obsessions Box Gift Set

Was £45 now £22 (51% off, save £23) – view now at Boots



What’s inside the Ted Baker Opulent Obsessions Box Gift Set?

Ted Baker Mini Blush and Bronze Duo – 5.4 g

Ted Baker Mascara – 10 ml

Ted Baker Nude Lip Gloss – 10 ml

Ted Baker Eyeshadow Trio Palette – 4.8 g

Ted Baker Nude Lip Crayon – 2.1g

Ted Baker Eyebrow Pencil – 0.15g

Ted Baker Lipstick in Raspberry Red – 3.7g

Ted Baker Cosmetic Pouch

Ted Baker Eyelash Curler

