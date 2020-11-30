Tesco Cyber Monday deals: Huge savings on technology, kitchen appliances and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for more spectacular deals on everything from kitchen essentials to toys and more from the Tesco Cyber Monday sale? You've come to the right place.

The Tesco Cyber Monday deals are ready to finish the shopping weekend on a huge high, after savings from the last three days have seen thousands and thousands of shoppers log off with smiles all round as they’ve scooped some fantastic bargains.

It all started with the Tesco Black Friday sale, which really kicked things off as buyers raced to snatch up savings on the Amazon Dot and Echo, deals Beats headphones, bottles of champagne and so much more. Now we’ve seen the kind of deals that Tesco is offering, we’re ready to take things up a notch with the Cyber Monday sales – and there’s already plenty to get excited about!

New additions to the sales include Christmas lights and decorations, more tech deals, price slashes on top-range kitchen appliances and more. So if you’re wondering about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, can’t wait to shop or just want to see what fabulous deals are on offer, check out our round up of the very best deals so far from the Tesco Cyber Monday sale…

Best Cyber Monday Tesco deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3Rd Gen Sandstone – £39.99 £18.95

At more than half price off, this is hands down the best deal we’ve seen on the Echo Dot over the Cyber Weekend. The speaker connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music for you, set alarms and help you out around the home by turning off lights and adjusting the heating. View Deal

Google Nest Mini Second Gen Charcoal – £49 £24

Similar to the Amazon Echo Dot, the Google Nest Mini in this sleek charcoal colour offers users the ability to play music around the home, change indoor settings such as lights and temperature using Voice Control technology. View Deal

Sony Mdv Zx310 On Ear Headphones Blue – £20 £15

Famous for delivering top-quality sound at an affordable price, these Sony headphones were just made all the more reasonable with a £5 Cyber Monday discount. They’re lightweight and portable, thanks to the folding down mechanism. View Deal

Jvc Gumy True Wireless Earphones – £40 £20

These Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphone are half price! Perfect for the gym due to their sweat resistant technology and for calls, listening to music, podcasts and more thanks to their great 15 hours of battery life. View Deal

Juice Boom 360 Bluetooth Speaker – £30 £20

This Bluetooth speaker offers full, hands-free listening with on-speaker buttons and a fantastic, rich and powerful sound with 5 watts to work with. So whenever and wherever you like, this speaker provides the ultimate audio experience for a reasonable price. View Deal

Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender – £49 £40

There’s almost £10 to be saved on this top-range blender from Ninja in the Cyber Monday Tesco sale. Whizz and blend everything from fruits and vegetables for smoothies to almonds and peanuts to top the perfect stir-fry, all in one blender. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle – £32 £25

This sleek kettle is the perfect upgrade for any kitchen, as it comes in grey and cream as well. With one year warranty, 1.5L capacity and quick-boil functionality, it’s the kettle that does everything it’s supposed to do, when it’s supposed to do it. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3Rd Gen Charcoal – £39.99 £18.95

With this smart speaker, you can do everything from play your favourite music to set wake-up alarms and even control the lights and heating in your home. In a choice of sleek charcoal or modern sandstone, it’s a device that will fit seamlessly into any home. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show Charcoal – £59.95 £39

Watch everything from the news to films, find perfect recipes and cook up a storm, control the lights and heating in your home – there’s not a whole lot you can’t do with the Amazon Echo Show. Now more than £20 off. View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet Alexa 7 Inch 16Gb – £ 34.95 £49.95

Created by Amazon, the Fire 7 is the best-selling tablet but now with double the storage, a fast processor and hands-free voice control, so you can watch films on the move, make recipes and check out the latest news easier than ever before. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Hr Black Fitness Band – £89 £59

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a user-friendly heart rate and fitness tracker that keeps a note of your sleeping habits, heart rate, workouts, calories burnt and even helps you celebrate your fitness achievements – all with 5 day battery life included. The version in black is also on sale. View Deal

Groov-E Gvanc1 Anc Wireless Headphones – £40 £25

Modern and lightweight with fold-down swivel cups, these Bluetooth headphones are actively noise cancelling and have a battery like of over 10 hours per charge. This means you can take music on the go with you, whenever and wherever you like. View Deal

Babylisselegance 2100W Hairdryer 5560Ku – £40 £20

Take half price of this BaByliss hairdryer today! It’s got three different heat and two different speed settings plus a cold shot for maximum drying capacity, along with an ultra slim concentrator nozzle for smooth air flow. View Deal

Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights – £30 £14

This set of 300 warm Christmas lights is more than half price at Tesco at the moment and they’re joined by huge savings on loads of other fairy lights in all different shapes, sizes and colours. View Deal

Tesco grocery deals

Buy 6 or more bottles of wine and save 25%

This deal is on all types of wine, Prosecco and champagne including Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger, meaning that you can save loads of money as you stock up for Christmas Day. View Deal

Any 3 for £5 on selected beers

Offering families a decent saving in the lead up to the festive season, these beers (normally priced at around £2 are now three for £5 on the latest Tesco Black Friday grocery offering. View Deal

Tesco home electronics deals

Breville Vin405 Powersteam Burgendy 3000W iron – £34 £17

Take up to half price off this top-tier Breville iron, now under £12. It’s got a super-powerful 200g steam shot, 3m long cable and ceramic soleplate so you can get the ironing done quick as a flash. View Deal

Bosch Tassimo Suny in Black – £49 £29

Coffee lover? Or know someone who is? Be sure to snatch up this fantastic £20 off deal on the Tassimo Suny over Black Friday. With just a T-disc coffee pod, you can create coffees, teas, hot chocolates and more in just a few minutes. View Deal

Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker – £23 £18

Casseroles, ragu or roast chicken…Whatever you like to make in a slow cooker, your delicious and nutritious home-cooked meals will be even tastier with this decent saving. But be quick! Slow cookers have been one of the much-loved items of 2020 so we’re not sure how long this deal will last. View Deal

Tesco beauty deals

Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener – £60 £30

Create smooth, sleek, straight hair at half the price with this saving on the Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener. It has a top temperature of 235°C and heats up fast with three digital heat settings, so you can choose the right one for your hair. View Deal

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser – £50 £37

The 2-in-1 styling tool drys and adds volume to hair all at the same time with Revlon’s Boosted Ionic Technology and special ceramic coating. This device has detangling bristles for less thing to worry about a professional swivel cord too. View Deal

Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Kit – £17 £11

This set comes with a detail trimmer, nose trimmer, scissors, nail clippers, tweezers and a toothbrush to offer everything you’d need for a short haul trip. All the devices are battery operated as well, you can charge before you travel. View Deal

Philips S3134 Shaver – £65 £45

The 5D Pivot and Flex Heads are what makes this shaver so unique, as they give a comfortable and consistent shave every time. Use wet or dry, it’s a convenient tool for using either at home. View Deal

Tesco toy deals

Monopoly Classic – £20 £5

It wouldn’t be Cyber Monday if there wasn’t a deal on a classic family board game. This iconic game is suitable for the whole family and (barring any arguments!) will keep everyone occupied for hours. View Deal

LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery Building Set 21158 – £20 £16

Fans of both LEGO and Minecraft will love this combo set. It comes with the hut for pandas with a rooftop bed, small pond with waterfall, trees and flowers, along with two buildable pandas and accessories like a fish, cake, lap and pickaxe for mining gold. View Deal

Tesco gaming deals

FIFA 21 – PS4 – £49.95 £30

There’s almost £20 to be saved in this incredible Black Friday gaming deal. Pick up this 5-star PS4 game and have a winner under the Christmas tree this year with more in-game scoring opportunities than ever before, 4-player modes and so much more. View Deal

Star Wars Squadron Xbox – £30 £20

Just one of the brilliant gaming deals online at Tesco right now, this Star Wars Squadron Xbox game is currently £10 off. It would make the perfect stocking filler for Christmas morning for any gamers out there. The PS4 version is also on sale. View Deal