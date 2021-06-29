These five-star 3-in-1 pushchairs are reduced at Aldi right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling 5-star, 3-in-1 pushchairs for just £169.99 right now, after the popular parenting essential had its price tag slashed.

Aldi has some incredible deals right now from a cute ice cream maker to selling the cheapest school uniforms in Britain. Now Aldi is offering huge reductions on a bargain pushchair.

Finding the best pushchairs without breaking the bank can be hard, but at the low price of £169.99 at Aldi – pushchair purchasing just got a lot easier.

The Ickle Bubba Stomp V2 is reduced from £199.99 to £169.99, and it’s not just a bargain, it’s also 3-in-1!

It can switch from a pushchair to a carrycot in minutes, and can also be used as a car seat, making it the perfect pushchair for travelling this summer.

Ickle Bubba Stomp V2 3-in-1

Aldi says, ‘ Solve all of your transportation needs and wants for your baby with one multipurpose product.’



Think how much you will save on a car seat, carrycot and pushchair with the Ickle Bubba Stomp 3-in-1. It’s secure, cosy and lightweight making it convenient no matter where you go.

The seat has four positions, an extra-large shopping basket, UPF 50+ hood and a five-point safety harness. It also comes with a rain cover.

Everything included with the Ickle Bubba Stomp V2 3-in-1

1 x Chassis base

1 x Carrycot/Seat frame

1 x Carrycot fabric with apron

1 x Mattress

1 x Baseboard

1 x Seat unit fabric

1 x Interchangeable cot/ seat hood

1 x Raincover

Aldi customers have already left rave reviews on the website, with one penning ‘Really great value for money! looks stylish, really handy extra big storage. would defo recommend it.’

Ickle Bubba Silver Stomp V2 3-in-1

Another wrote, ‘Better than the more expensive ones. Good turning and the sun shield particularly good. Easy to assemble and fold.’

Best of all, it comes in other colour choices, you can get the Ickle Bubba Stomp in a stylish silver and in graphite, with all the same features and for the same low price.

Be quick to add one to your virtual basket soon if you want one. As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone, leaving customers crossing their fingers in hope of a restock.