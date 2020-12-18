Get up to 50% off these amazing beauty gadgets at Boots now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is now just a matter of days away, but don’t panic!

There’s still plenty of time to get those last minute presents in and take advantage of all of the cracking beauty deals on offer this month. And after a rollercoaster of a year, we’ve never been in more need of some festive cheer.

So whether you’re looking for the best Christmas gifts for mums, friends or other loved ones, there are a ton of deals to be had this December. Right now this Ted Baker make-up set is currently £23 off, while this brilliant beauty box worth £90 is on sale for only £30. Bargains, bargains everywhere!

Video of the Week

As well as the regular £10 Tuesday sales, right now high street giant Boots has slashed prices on a whole host of electricals, from hair dryers to beauty tools and straighteners galore. Keep reading for all of the discounted tools you can snap up while stocks last. Don’t miss out!

Save up to half price on selected beauty electricals

BaByliss Midnight Luxe 2300 Hair Dryer

Was £34.99 now £23.32 (save £11.67) – view now at Boots



No7 Rose Gold Illuminated Makeup Mirror – Exclusive to Boots

Was £49.99 now £19.99 (save £30) – view now at Boots



Magnitone Bare Faced 2 3D Vibrating Sonic Cleansing and Toning Brush – Sensitive

Was £89.99 now £49.99 (save £40) – view now at Boots



Remington PROluxe Straightener S9100

Was £79.99 now £59.99 (save £20) – view now at Boots



More half price electricals

Don’t miss your chance to shop, because these offers are pretty much guaranteed to sell out.

How many of these are already on your Christmas wish list?