This brilliant beauty box is worth £90 but can be yours for just £30

Get it before it's gone for good!
Beauty gift sets are one of the easiest ways to save on your favoruite skincare or make-up buys. And at Christmas, brands really up the ante for gifting season, with brilliant savings on offer all over the high street from the best cheap perfumes to cheap candles galore. It really is the most wonderful time of the year!
One bumper set that’s caught our eye is the Cult Beauty Starter Kit beauty box on sale now. Whether you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas gifts for mums, sisters, daughters or friends, this would make a lovely Christmas gift for anybody who loves to try new beauty products. Keep reading to find out what’s hiding inside.
The Cult Beauty Starter Kit
Only £30 (worth over £90) – view now at Cult Beauty
What’s inside The Cult Beauty Starter Kit beauty box?
- Living Proof Perfect 5 in 1 Styling Treatment – 118ml
- The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Serum – 15ml
- Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover – 30ml
- REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic – 50ml
- Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask – 30ml
- Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Palette – 10g
Trust us when we say that this would be a real treat to find under the tree on Christmas morning. There’s everything you need to fake a good night’s sleep, from a restorative face mask by Dr Jart+ to a brightening caffeine eye cream from The INKEY List.
More of this week’s best beauty deals
- Save £10 on this Lancôme gift set that includes Kate Middleton’s favourite mascara
- You can get £150 worth of No7 products for just £39 today
- These designer fragrances are massively discounted at Boots this week
- Don’t miss your chance to this £73 lancome set for just £35
Don’t miss out on your chance to snap these up, because we can guarantee these brilliant beauty deals will be a sell out!