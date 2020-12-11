This brilliant beauty box is worth £90 but can be yours for just £30

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get it before it's gone for good!

Beauty gift sets are one of the easiest ways to save on your favoruite skincare or make-up buys. And at Christmas, brands really up the ante for gifting season, with brilliant savings on offer all over the high street from the best cheap perfumes to cheap candles galore. It really is the most wonderful time of the year!

One bumper set that’s caught our eye is the Cult Beauty Starter Kit beauty box on sale now. Whether you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas gifts for mums, sisters, daughters or friends, this would make a lovely Christmas gift for anybody who loves to try new beauty products. Keep reading to find out what’s hiding inside.

The Cult Beauty Starter Kit

Only £30 (worth over £90) – view now at Cult Beauty



What’s inside The Cult Beauty Starter Kit beauty box?

Living Proof Perfect 5 in 1 Styling Treatment – 118ml

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Serum – 15ml

Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover – 30ml

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic – 50ml

Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask – 30ml

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Palette – 10g

Trust us when we say that this would be a real treat to find under the tree on Christmas morning. There’s everything you need to fake a good night’s sleep, from a restorative face mask by Dr Jart+ to a brightening caffeine eye cream from The INKEY List.

