Calling all coffee lovers, Very is offering huge reductions across the Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine range including the Vivy and Suny machines.

Very is our go-to place for all the best gadgets and home accessories, from Yankee Candles to kitchen appliances. Right now Very has deals across their whole Bosch Coffee Machine range – so you can have a cafe-style coffee at home.

Nothing beats a morning cup of coffee or a coffee break with a few of your favourite biscuits. Especially when that coffee is a smooth latte or cappuccino made by a skilled barista. And while a coffee machine isn’t a real barista it’s the next best thing – and will give your favourite Starbucks drink big competition.

For just £39.99 down from £89.99, you can buy your own Bosch Tassimo Coffee machine, and enjoy all the health benefits of your tea and coffee. It’s simple and easy to use, gives you the perfect cup of coffee every time and the cream colour-way is insanely stylish.

Tassimo TAS1407GB Vivy Pod Coffee Machine

The Tassimo pod machine comes with over 40 choices of espresso, coffee crema, filter coffee, latte macchiato, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and tea from iconic brands like Carte Noire, Milka, Jacobs, Cadbury, Kenco, Gevalia, and Twinings.

Tassimo TAS1407GB Vivy Pod Coffee Machine – Cream

Thanks to Intellibrew technology your coffee is prepared to perfection and the Barcode Technology ensures each drink is made perfectly with the right drink length, temperature, and brewing time.

It prepares your drink automatically with just one button, and you don’t even have to wait for it to heat up once you’ve turned it on. It’s all instant.

If all this didn’t sound tempting enough, the Tassimo also features an automatic cleaning cycle, but you should regularly clean, and that the barcode scanner is wiped often with a soft damp cloth.

If the cream colour doesn’t quite fit your aesthetic it also comes in a sleek black.

Tassimo TAS3202GB Suny Pod Coffee Machine

The Tassimo Suny Pod Coffee Machine is also on sale for an incredible £49.99 reduced from £119.99

The Suny is slightly bigger than the Vivy pod but is compatible with Tassimo T-Disc capsules, and also offers a huge range of high-quality hot drinks, including freshly brewed coffee to hot chocolates!

Tassimo TAS3202GB Suny Pod Coffee Machine

This machine uses flow heater technology which means there is virtually no heat-up time and it automatically reverts to stand-by mode after every brew cycle. It has an easy-to-use LED display and a one-button operation system.

It also features a timer and drip tray and is low on energy consumption.

Very shoppers love these machines and have left plenty of rave reviews.

One wrote, ‘I love it! I bought it a week ago and I am so glad I did!!’

Another said, ‘As you’d expect from Bosch this is a really reliable machine. It makes really good coffee from simply inserted pods and is ready in less than a minute.’

A third agreed that the machine is ‘a breeze to use’ while others applauded it for its compact design and ‘stylish, modern’ design.