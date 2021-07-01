Very is having a HUGE sale on Yankee Candles right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Very is offering incredible savings on large jar Yankee Candles, including some of the most popular and best-selling scents.



There’s nothing like finding the best cheap candles – especially when they’re in your favourite scent or brand. Right now, Yankee Candle fans are in luck as Very is offering huge savings on the large jars.

Nothing sets the mood and helps you relax like burning your favourite candles, and now thanks to Very you can stock up on all your favourites, and with this candle hack, you’ll never burn your fingers lightening them again.

Very are offering cheap Yankee candles with savings of over £5, including some of the elevation range and even Yankee’s diffusers.

Yankee Candle large jar in Angel Wings

View deal at Very – Was £24.99 | Now £18.99



Among the best-scented candles included in Very’s sale is the Angel Wings jar, for just £18.99. It features a sweet scene of spun sugar, delicate flower petals and heavenly vanilla. It makes the perfect gift for any sweet tooth, and all the large jars burn for up to 150 hours – making them worth every penny.

Very customers adore this scent, with one reviewer writing, ‘I’m so happy with my purchase it smells beautiful will purchase again’

Another said, ‘Smells so lovely. As soon as you light the candle, the most gorgeous fragrance fills the room. Unlike some smells, this does not seem to give me a headache.’

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands

View deal at Very – Was £24 | Now £19.99



Pink Sands is also included in the sale and is the ideal candle for anyone missing tropical beach holidays right now. With its cute pink colour, it has scents of citrus and osmanthus. It also has more woody scents, with musk and spicy vanilla. Perfect for a cosy night in!

One shopper said, ‘This is the best-scented candle ever! I will definitely be buying this one again! smells amazing! I can totally see why this is a best seller.

‘This is by far one of my favourite candles!!! I am in love with this scent! I always have people asking me what kind of candle I have lit.’

Yankee Candle Large Jar in Black Coconut

View Deal at Very – Was £24.99 | Now £19.99



Black Coconut is just £19.99 and has a ‘tranquil, tropical scent.’ It has a blend of sweet coconut with cedarwood and island blossoms, for a tropical but soft and relaxing fragrance.

‘I love my Yankee candle the scent is so lush. I can’t wait to chill out in the evening and light my candle. It makes my whole place smell amazing,’ one happy shopper penned in the review section.

Yankee Candle Large Jar in Fluffy Towel

View deal at Very – Was £24.99 | Now £19.99



Very is also selling the Fluffy Towel scent, which is sure to help you feel relaxed. It’s the perfect candle to burn before you go to sleep, thanks to its lavender scent. It also has notes of lemon, apple, and lily for a homely smell of freshly washed and dried towels.

Yankee Candle Elevation Collection – Large Jar Candle in Evening Star View deal at Very – Was £24 | Now £18.99

The Evening Star candle is from the elevation range and is down from £24 to £18. Instead of the rounded jars, this range has a more ‘contemporary’ style, It’s rectangular, with a cold fitting lid.

Evening star is described as a festive scent, with notes of lemon, juniper, ylang-ylang and rose. This range also has a soot-free burn, while the two wicks ‘increase the depth of the fragrance.’

Yankee Candle Elevation Collection – Shore Breeze Large Jar

View Deal at Very – Was £25.99 | Now £20.99

Also in the elevation range is Shore Breeze, another gorgeous holiday scent. With smells of fresh salty air, golden amber, sea musk and coconut water. Yankee says you feel like you’re ‘wandering along the dunes in the warm sunshine with sweet beach blossoms and a kiss of salt in the air.’ It sounds dreamy!

One shopper called it ‘perfectly named’ and said, ‘Fresh, light and summery! I will definitely buy this scent again.’

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser in Clean Cotton

View Deal at Very – Was £19.99 | Now £15.99



This Yankee Clean Cotton Reed diffuser is also discounted, from £19.99 to just £15.99. The diffuser is stylish and made from rattan and glass, giving it a simple, elegant look. It smells of clean, fresh cotton. With leafy greens, bergamot, lily of the valley and rose. It also has warm woody notes of cedar.