We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cleaning fans are raving over a 50p washing up liquid that they say smells just like an iconic Jo Malone fragrance— and you’re going to want to add it to your shopping basket ASAP, just in time for all of the Christmas Day washing up.

One savvy shopper shared a snap of a Sainsbury’s Spiced Plum and Pomegranate washing up liquid to a Facebook group for Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, gushing over the incredible find and claiming it smells just like Pomegrante Noir, one of the most popular scents in the entire Jo Malone range.

Described as having “ruby-rich juices of exotic pomegranate sparked with pink pepper and Casablanca lily. Warmed by temptingly-smoky guaiac wood and patchouli”, Pomegranate Noir is everything you could want in an irresistible fragrance.

Washing Up Liquid Winter Spice 450ml, 50p | Sainsbury’s

Use Sainsbury’s Washing Up Liquid Winter Spice is said to smell super similar to Jo Malone’s Pomegranate Noir and is the ultimate bargain purchase if you want your kitchen to smell heavenly this Christmas. View Deal

While finding perfumes that smell like designer scents is one of the best feelings in the world, having a nice-smelling kitchen is very important too, as cleaning lover Claire Cheng noted, “Omg this washing up liquid smells like Jo Malone’s Pomegranate.

“I’ve been filling the sink with hot water and a couple of squeezes of this and the kitchen smells amazing!”

One of Claire’s readers pointed out, Sainsbury’s pomegranate buy is up to £101.50 cheaper than the luxury Jo Malone offering and has pretty much the same smell.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne 100ml, £102 | John Lewis

One of the best-selling scents in the Jo Malone range, Pomegranate Noir is the ultimate investment for any die-hard fragrance lover. View at John Lewis

Offering another fab tip on how to make the most of the luxe-smelling scent, another Facebook user penned, “It’s fabulous, I have it in a glass hand wash jar on the side of my sink and use it as hand wash too as it’s not too strong.”