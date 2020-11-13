We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Parents are obsessed with a bargain product from Wilko that is making kids act as good as gold.

With Christmas time fast approaching, telling little ones that they could end up on Father Christmas’ naughty list is a classic way to get them on their best behaviour until Christmas Day rolls around.

Now, Wilko has made the magic of Santa and the possibility that he could leave coal instead of presents under the tree even more real.

Wilko fans were thrilled by the launch of its gin, cocktail and prosecco advent calendars and they’re going wild again for this new festive release.

Parents are loving the budget chain’s £2 Santa Cam Christmas tree bauble that encourages kids to act nice instead of naughty throughout the festive season.

The affordable offering is designed to look like a camera with a lens and a real flashing red light, to make it look like it is recording and sending the footage straight to the North Pole.

The description of the decoration on the Wilko website reads, ‘Kids are sure to behave with our Santa Cam Bauble.

‘The tree decoration is fashioned into a ‘camcorder’ and features a flashing red light (with on/off switch) to simulate that it is recording.

‘The tree decoration comes with a ribbon tie for hanging.’

It’s had loads of rave reviews from impressed customers, too.

‘Brilliant idea the grandkids loved them, Santa keeping his beady eye on them with the flashing light works great,’ one penned.

‘I bought these because they looked lovely and thought they might do the job of keeping and eye on the little ones who think they can take bits off the tree and make them be good so Santa can bring them presents.

‘I did not realise they had a red flashing light on that makes them even more realistic. Great fun,’ added another.

‘Was amazed to see this in store at the weekend. Looking forward to putting it on the Tree when we put it up and getting our 3 year old thinking Santa is watching,’ chipped in a third.

Sadly, the baubles have already sold out online but we recommend heading to your local Wilko store ASAP to get your hands on one before they fly off the shelves completely!