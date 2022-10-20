Will benefits rise with inflation and how much could they go up by?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Millions of families are struggling with the rising cost of living, but will benefits rise with inflation?

If you're unsure what inflation means (opens in new tab), in essence, it's the rate at which prices are going up. There are a combination of reasons why inflation is rising, including energy prices going up (opens in new tab) and the cost of food rising (opens in new tab) too.

For the last few months, the rate of inflation has be at (or very near) to a 40-year high. Ultimately it means we have to pay more for the items and services we pay for. And this is understandably difficult for those on lower incomes.

Sarah Coles (opens in new tab), senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: “The lower your income, the bigger a proportion of it you spend on the essentials, and it’s these essentials that have been rising most alarmingly – with the price of gas more than doubling in a year, electricity up more than a half, and food up over 14%. It means those who rely on state support to make ends meet desperately need Universal Credit to rise in line with inflation.

“If we don’t see Universal Credit keep up with inflation it could have a devastating impact on those who need help the most. It could force them into dangerous decisions around heating and eating. It could mean an awful lot more people need to turn to food banks for support. It may also mean more people missing bills, which can have a catastrophic impact on their finances.”

Will benefits rise with inflation?

Most benefit payments are increased every April – but for those who can claim Universal Credit (opens in new tab), it is still undecided how much that will go up by in April 2023.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson promised to increase working-age benefits in line with the September level of inflation, which has just been announced as 10.1%. Rishi Sunak (opens in new tab) promised the same thing when he was chancellor and also when he was campaigning to be prime minister.

But current prime minister Liz Truss is considering raising Universal Credit at a lower rate in an attempt to balance the books after the disastrous mini-budget and a rocky first few weeks in office. October saw her sack Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and appoint Jeremy Hunt (opens in new tab) instead.

Raising working age benefits in line with wages instead of inflation would save the government about £5bn. But it would leave millions of struggling households worse off.

What is benefit uprating?

Most benefits are increased – or “uprated” – each April. The Department of Work and Pensions carries out a formal review in October; the rate at which benefits are increased is normally announced in November and comes into effect the following April.

Although working-age benefits such as Universal Credit generally rise in line with inflation, there is no legislation in place to make sure this definitely happens and it’s up to the government in power at the time.

The State Pension receives more favourable treatment than other benefits. It’s subject to the “triple lock” guarantee, which ensures State Pension payments rise in line with either earnings, inflation, or 2.5% - whichever is highest.

The government had been toying with the idea of scrapping the triple lock promise as it costs too much money, but Truss has now confirmed that she is “completely committed” to keeping it in place.

However, neither Truss nor any other government minister has given a straight answer as to how working age benefits will be uprated in April 2023. This has attracted widespread criticism from financial experts, mental health advocates and debt charities.

How are benefit rises decided?

Each year, the government uses the September inflation figure as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) to calculate by how much certain benefits will rise the following April.

Inflation is the term uses to describe rising prices. How quickly prices go up is called the ‘rate of inflation’.

Inflation stood at 10.1% in September. The triple lock means that anyone claiming the State Pension will get 10.1% more cash from April next year. The full new State Pension will go up from £185.15 to £203.85 a week, a difference of £972 a year.

But there’s no guarantee that other benefits such as Universal Credit and Carer’s Allowance will go up in line with inflation too. The government might decide to increase these payments in line with earnings instead. Wages are rising at an annual rate of 5.5% – just over half the rate of inflation.

Critics point out that people on benefits are already struggling. Universal Credit went up by 3.1% in April this year, based on the inflation figure in September 2021. But inflation is now three times that rate and shows no signs of decreasing.

Samuel Mather-Holgate (opens in new tab), independent financial advisor at Mather and Murray Financial, says: “No country should balance their payments on the back of the poorest, and those on benefits are only asking that their payments keep up with the general cost of living.

“The problem Jeremy Hunt has is that he has a massive black hole in the public finances due to the massive support package on energy bills (opens in new tab) that is universal, where millionaires are also having their energy bills subsidised. There, rightly, will be outrage if the wealthy are benefiting from this massive spending break and the poorest have to fund it.”

When will there be a decision about benefits uprating?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to give a statement on the government's plans for tax and spending on 31 October – so we could find out then.

However, pensions minister Victoria Prentis (opens in new tab) recently said that an announcement about benefits uprating should come by the end of November – meaning we’d have longer to wait to find out what’s going on.

Of course, we don’t know for sure that Liz Truss will still be in power by next April, or even next week, as the chaos in Downing Street continues.

Will benefits go up in 2023?

The following table shows the standard allowance monthly payments and what you’d get if benefits were upped by 5.5% or 10.1% from April 2023, then the monthly difference between the two options.

How much Universal Credit you get depends on your age and circumstances. You’ll get one ‘standard allowance’ per household then you might get extra money if you have children or if you have a disability.

Current monthly payment Monthly payment with uprate of 5.5% Monthly payment with uprate of 10.1% Monthly difference Annual difference Single, aged under 25 £265.31 £279.90 £292.11 £12.21 £146.52 Single, aged over 25 £334.91 £353.33 £368.74 £15.41 £184.92 Couple, both under 25 £416.45 £439.35 £458.51 £19.16 £229.92 Couple, one person aged over 25 £525.72 £554.63 £578.82 £24.19 £290.28

As the table shows, for a single person aged under 25, an uprate of 10.1% would mean receiving an extra £26.80 a month compared to what is received now. But if the update was just 5.5%, that figure would fall to £14.59. This means that, over the course of a year, this same person will be £146.52 better off if Universal Credit increased in line with inflation, rather than in line with wages.