Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set - better than 1/2 price at Boots

The Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set is a Boots Star Gift right now - which means you can snap one up for just £26.50. That's better than half price with a saving of £27.50, down from £54!

Don't hang around if you're a Yankee Candle lover because this Boots Star Gift offer won't last long. It's by far one of the best Yankee Candle Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals we've found - and according to the Boots website more than 100 people have purchased it in the past 24 hours and more than 100 people are looking at it right now.

Whether you spoil yourself by keeping all the candles or give them away to lucky loved ones as a set or as individual gifts, this is one Black Friday deal worth snapping up while stocks last.

This offer features in the Biggest Ever Black Friday sale at Boots and Boots Clubcard holders can also get triple Advantage Card points right now when you spend £40 on selected Christmas Gifts online.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set - WAS £54 NOW £26.50 (SAVE £27.50) (opens in new tab) This delightful Christmas Gift Set includes a wide variety of Yankee Candle classics including the best-selling Christmas Eve candle. You get six Votive Candles plus two Small Jar Candles and one Medium Jar Candle. At this price that's just over £3 per candle!

The Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set contains:

1 x Christmas Eve Medium Jar Candle

1 x Twinkling Lights Small Jar Candle

1 x All is Bright Votive Candle

1 x Evergreen Mist Votive Candle

1 x Red Apple Wreath Votive Candle

1 x Snow Globe Wonderland Votive Candle

1 x Spiced Orange Votive Candle

1 x Snowflake Kisses Votive Candle

The reviews speak for themselves - Boots customers have given the Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 70 out of 79 reviewers saying they would recommend it.

One Boots customer wrote: 'Great value gift with a fabulous selection of candles. Another said: 'This is a really beautiful gift set with one large and a number of smaller candles. I intend to give it as a Christmas gift but would love to keep it for myself. A lovely luxurious gift very nicely packaged.'

