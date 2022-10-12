Save 39% on large Yankee Candles this Amazon Prime Day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yankee Candle lovers will be delighted by this Amazon Prime Day deal offering over 39% off a range of their large scented candles.

The Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) has kicked off, with a huge range of deals on products from electronics and kitchen gadgets to toys and sweets. It's a great opportunity for shoppers to save money for this Christmas (opens in new tab) before Amazon Prime Day ends (opens in new tab) - that's if they know how to work the benefits of a Prime membership (opens in new tab) to their advantage.

There's plenty of home decor deals on offer too, and we know that interior design enthusiasts won't want to miss out on making a huge saving on the coveted Yankee Candle brand. Amazon has slashed the price of six of their large jar candles by 39% - and there's a scent for everyone. Whether you fancy the sound of the Coconut Splash candle to remind you of warmer days, or something a bit fresher like the Baby Powder scent, these premium wax candles make a great gift or pick me up and their long lasting too, with up to 150 hours of burn time.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October 2022. To take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 1. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Coconut Splash Large Jar Candle | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) So refreshing and pure, with just a touch of natural, tropical sweetness. Authentic ingredients and premium wax deliver a clean, consistent, room-filling aroma.

(opens in new tab) 2. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Black Cherry Large Jar Candle | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) A fruity fragrance that absolutely captures the delicious sweetness of rich, ripe black cherries - housed in the classic glass jar.

(opens in new tab) 3. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Baby Powder Large Jar Candle | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) A soothing, fresh scent that gently cleanses the spirit and gives a soft touch of innocence, with a natural fibre cotton wick straightened and centred for a clean, even burn.

(opens in new tab) 4. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Tropical Jungle Large Jar Candle | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) A sweet, lush mix of tropical fruits, tropical flowers and green jungle leaf to remember the warmer days. The glass jar and lid ensures the fragrance is preserved.

(opens in new tab) 5. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Majestic Mount Fuji Large Jar Candle | Sakura Blossom Festival Collection | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) Yankee Candle's Sakura Blossom Festival Collection invites you on a journey to Japan as the first cherry trees begin to bloom. This scent includes notes of coconut water and dewy pear scents for the feeling of fresh mountain air.

(opens in new tab) 6. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Sweet Plum Sake Large Jar Candle | Sakura Blossom Festival Collection | Burn Time: Up to 150 Hours - (was £27.99) £16.99 (opens in new tab) End the perfect day of celebrations with a glass of sake. Delicate aromas of sweet plum mix with an enticing pairing of raspberry and rice wine notes in this candle from the Sakura Blossom Festival Collection.

Other Amazon Prime Yankee Candle deals

(opens in new tab) 7. Yankee Candle ScentPlug Fragrance Refills | Home Sweet Home Plug in Air Freshener Oil | Up to 60 Days of Fragrance - (was £8.99) £5.99 (opens in new tab) A heart-warming blend of cinnamon, baking spices, and a hint of freshly poured tea makes this Home Sweet Home scent a perfect gift. These plug in air freshener oils each provide up to 30 days of fragrance, and intensity settings on the ScentPlug allow you to customise your experience. For use with Yankee Candle ScentPlug Diffusers (sold separately).

(opens in new tab) 8. Yankee Candle Scented Candles Gift Set | Red Raspberry Filled Votive Candles - (was £9.99) £6.99 (opens in new tab) Tangy sweet and full of nature’s goodness, there is nothing quite as delectable as the aroma of ripe raspberries. Treat a loved one to this set of three votive candles - beautifully presented and ideal for any occasion, they feature decorative labels and hand-illustrated fragrance imagery, and look just as enticing as they smell.

(opens in new tab) 9. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | The Last Paradise Medium Jar Candle | Burn Time: up to 75 Hours - (was £14.99) £11.49 (opens in new tab) You’ve found paradise at last! Rare and exotic notes of rainforest fruits and flowers lure you into a fragrance experience like no other with this candle. Made with authentic ingredients and premium wax, it will deliver a clean, consistent, room-filling aroma for up to 75 hours of burn time.

(opens in new tab) 10. Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser | Black Cherry | 120 ml | Up to 10 Weeks of Fragrance - (was £21.99) £14.99 (opens in new tab) The delicious scent of ripe black cherries will create a welcoming, beautifully scented atmosphere in your home, while the natural rattan reeds add a stylish accent to your décor. The scent lasts for up to 10 weeks, making this diffuser ideal for areas that aren't suitable for candles or naked flames such as bathrooms, offices and closets.

We'll be live blogging (opens in new tab) the Prime Early Access Sale, bringing you all the best deals to help you spread the cost of Christmas.

