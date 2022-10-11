Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is the prime (see what we did there...) opportunity to get ahead on your Christmas savings with the best deals on toys, gifts, advent calendars, hampers, decorations and much more.
We’re all keen to cut the cost of Christmas this year without cutting corners when it comes to fun and festivities. More than ever it makes sense to spread the cost of Christmas - and Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is a good chance to do exactly that. So whether you're after some bargains from this year's top Christmas toys list, scrolling for deals on the best advent toy calendars or looking to save on little luxuries like the best Christmas food hampers, we're here to help you make the biggest savings in the run-up to Christmas.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event runs for two days on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October. You need Prime membership to take advantage of the deals but you can try a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and cancel at any time.
The best offers so far: quick list
- Toys & Games: Discounts on LEGO, Barbie, Playmobil, Vtech and much more (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: Big savings on the best pressies for beauty lovers (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen & Home Appliances: Shiny offers on Shark, Nina, Breville and more (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: Save on snacks, sweets, chocolates and treats (opens in new tab)
- Deals under £15: Juicy discounts on items that won't break the bank (opens in new tab)
- Baby: Save on baby essentials including bulk deals on nappies and wipes (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Amazon devices: Deals include 58% off Echo Dot for Kids (opens in new tab)
We’ll be live blogging the best Prime Early Access Sale deals here as we find them - particularly on Christmas essentials that we'd all like to save money on this year. We’ll be hunting for the best Prime bargains all day long so stay tuned to hear about money-saving lightning deals and discounts as they happen.
Right... let's get this party started!
