Save 50% off these classic Yankee Candle diffuser fragrances, including Pink Sands and Clean Cotton

There’s an impressive 60% off Yankee Candle diffusers this Amazon Prime Day, perfect for giving your home a summer refresh.

Yankee Candle diffusers are undoubtedly some of the best out there. Their natural rattan reeds diffuse the aromas continuously throughout the day and last for up to 10 weeks. This makes them specially ideal for areas where you can’t have a standard candle, like a bathroom or cupboard, but still want a unique fragrance.

Amazon Prime Day UK Yankee Candle diffusers – at a glance

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser Pink Sands

Pink Sands is one of Yankee Candle’s most iconic scents. It’s a stunning mix of bright citrus fruits, sweet florals and spicy vanilla essence, creating the real feel of an exotic holiday. Down from £19.99 to £12.29 this Amazon Prime Day, with a saving of over £7.

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser Lemon Lavender

For something a little more citrusy, this Lemon Lavender reed diffuser should do the trick. It’s a clean smell, perfect for bathrooms, combining a powdery fresh scent with a tang of lemon and a hit of sweetness from the sweet lavender flower infusion. Much like all other diffusers from Yankee Candle, this one comes in a wooden-featured glass bottle with 120ml of fragranced oil. Now available to buy on sale for £12.99.

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser-Clean Cotton

With a saving of £7.30, this Clean Cotton reed diffuser is one of the best deals on Yankee Candle diffusers for Amazon Prime Day. While we can’t guarantee it will give you the feeling of clean bedsheets, you’ll certainly have the smell of them. This reed diffuser fragrance combines light green notes with white flowers and hint of lemon to create a truly refreshing scent.

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser Midsummer’s Night

What’s more suitable for a summer than the Midsummer’s Night diffuser? This one, now £12.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, has a typically darker tone to it. Created using musk, patchouli, safe and mahogany cologne, it’s definitely one for those who typically don’t like sweet fragrances.

Yankee Candle Reed Diffuser Vanilla Lime

This Vanilla Lime scent is smooth and refreshing, created by mixing rich vanilla fragrances with sweet cane sugar and a twist of zesty lime. Each Yankee Candle bottle has a 120ml fill of fragrance, complete with 12 reeds, and this one is no different. Now £7 off, this is one of the best deals on Yankee Candle reed diffusers this Amazon Prime Day.

