Yankee Candles are selling for just 1p – but you’d better be quick

Yankee Candles are selling for 1p – as Clinton Cards announces its annual summer sale.
If you missed the incredible Yankee Candle sale on Amazon Prime Day or the Very Yankee Candle sale last month, then fear not as there’s an even better deal.
The popular candle brand, which guarantees 20-40hrs – burn time on small jars, and 110-150 hours burn time on its larger jars has a wide range of scents to fill your home with.
And for ONE DAY ONLY – today, Friday 13th August you can pick some up from just 1p.
The greeting cards giant is offering customers a 104g candle jar worth £8.99 for just 1p when purchasing any 636g large candle jar (RRP £24.99).
Click here to view the Yankee Candle 1p deal here at Clintonsretail.com
Among the Yankee Candle selling for 1p includes summer favourites Pink Sands, inspired by the shores of Bermuda, or for cocktail lovers, the Passion Fruit Martini is a great choice and there’s also the Beach Escape.
Simply lookout for the special 1p deal logo at the top of each candle before adding it to your basket.
Other Yankee Candle fragrances available in the 1p deal are;
- Yankee Candle Black Coconut
- Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine
- Yankee Candle Cherry Blossom
- Yankee Candle Black Cherry
- Yankee Candle Pink Sands
- Yankee Candle Fluffy Towels
- Yankee Candle Rainbow Cookie
- Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake
- Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender
- Yankee Candle Clean Cotton
- Yankee Candle Soft Blanket
- Yankee Candle Large Jars Sunny Daydream
- Yankee Candle Passion Fruit Martini
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Midsummers Night
- Yankee Candle A Calm & Quiet Place
- Yankee Candle Beach Escape
- Yankee Candle The Last Paradise
- Large Jar Christmas Eve
A lot of these Yankee Candle fragrances come in a smaller jar which is selling for 1p, so if you wanted to keep the large jar for yourself and gift the small 1p jar. Or perhaps there’s a scent that you’d like to try, before buying in the bigger size. Either way, it’s a great offer to help you boost your collection!
With all these scents you’re sure to find something for everyone, and what better way to start your Christmas shopping early!
Or simply give your home that extra summer refresh.
Remember to regularly trim your candle wick to ensure your candles last longer and burn fully.
The offer is available while stocks last. For more information or to buy visit Clintons but be quick.