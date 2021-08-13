Yankee Candles are selling for just 1p – but you’d better be quick

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you missed the incredible Yankee Candle sale on Amazon Prime Day or the Very Yankee Candle sale last month, then fear not as there’s an even better deal.

The popular candle brand, which guarantees 20-40hrs – burn time on small jars, and 110-150 hours burn time on its larger jars has a wide range of scents to fill your home with.

And for ONE DAY ONLY – today, Friday 13th August you can pick some up from just 1p.

The greeting cards giant is offering customers a 104g candle jar worth £8.99 for just 1p when purchasing any 636g large candle jar (RRP £24.99).

Among the Yankee Candle selling for 1p includes summer favourites Pink Sands, inspired by the shores of Bermuda, or for cocktail lovers, the Passion Fruit Martini is a great choice and there’s also the Beach Escape.

Simply lookout for the special 1p deal logo at the top of each candle before adding it to your basket.

Other Yankee Candle fragrances available in the 1p deal are;

Yankee Candle Black Coconut

Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine

Yankee Candle Cherry Blossom

Yankee Candle Black Cherry

Yankee Candle Pink Sands

Yankee Candle Fluffy Towels

Yankee Candle Rainbow Cookie

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender

Yankee Candle Clean Cotton

Yankee Candle Soft Blanket

Yankee Candle Large Jars Sunny Daydream

Yankee Candle Passion Fruit Martini

Yankee Candle Large Jar Midsummers Night

Yankee Candle A Calm & Quiet Place

Yankee Candle Beach Escape

Yankee Candle The Last Paradise

Large Jar Christmas Eve

A lot of these Yankee Candle fragrances come in a smaller jar which is selling for 1p, so if you wanted to keep the large jar for yourself and gift the small 1p jar. Or perhaps there’s a scent that you’d like to try, before buying in the bigger size. Either way, it’s a great offer to help you boost your collection!

With all these scents you’re sure to find something for everyone, and what better way to start your Christmas shopping early!

Or simply give your home that extra summer refresh.

Remember to regularly trim your candle wick to ensure your candles last longer and burn fully.

The offer is available while stocks last. For more information or to buy visit Clintons but be quick.