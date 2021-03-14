Trending:

Mrs Hinch launches new homeware range at Tesco with products from just £1.50

11 new products have just been added to the range, from bathroom essentials to bedspreads.
    • Mrs Hinch has launched her new homeware range at Tesco and it’s now all available to buy online or in-store.

    If you’re a fan of Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tips and the stylish grey interiors across her Instagram feed, then you’ll certainly be interested in her new range of homeware exclusively sold at Tesco.

    The Mrs Hinch x Tesco collaboration was announced back in January, as the retailer said, “Featuring Sophie’s timeless colour palette, comprised of grey tones with pops of refreshing white and eucalyptus green, the collection incorporates touches of recycled glass, painted wood, and messages of positivity to help create simple style updates, for less.”

    Since then, products have begun to trickle into stores with 11 new pieces newly released.

    Three of the collaboration’s products have already been spotted by fans in the influencer’s own bathroom. The Hinch Ceramic and Bamboo Soap Dispenser and accompanying soap dish have were pointed out on the sink, while one of her candles was spotted on the shelf next to it.

    The new collection incorporates stylish design with practicality, as the products range from microfibre clothes and bathroom essentials to candle holders, wall art and bed spreads – all in the classic Mrs Hinch white and grey colour scheme.

    Mrs Hinch Tesco homeware range

    Take a look at some of these products from the new range…

