The surprising royal baby names making a comeback revealed

Royal baby names are back as two of the most famous female monikers in the British monarchy make the list of the top 100 most popular baby names of 2023.

It's no secret that picking a baby name can be quite the challenge, with parents often struggling to commit to a lifelong moniker for their precious newborn. Baby name regret is a major issue faced by mums and dads across the UK, with an estimated 18% admitting they wish they'd called their child something different in hindsight.

Luckily, today’s digital age provides plenty of resources to help make the decision-making process that little bit easier. From this list of unique baby names to this round-up of animal baby names, the Internet is heaving with inspiration on what to call your adorable tot.

Unsurprisingly, many of today’s most common baby names have their roots in popular culture and trending news. This is especially true in the case of the Royal Family, which has been influencing baby names since the 1800s.

In fact, new research conducted by UK Insurance Agency, Protectivity, has found that ‘Beatrice’ and ‘Lilly’ fall into the country’s 100 most popular baby names for 2023.

This should quickly ring a bell with royal fans, who will likely already know that the former is the name of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter.

Princess Beatrice of York was born to the royal couple on August 8, 1988, two years before the arrival of their second child, Princess Eugenie. She was famously named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s daughter and youngest child, Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom.

Lilly, which is a variation of ‘Lili’, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, also made the list. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their royal daughter, who was born on June 4, 2021, after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was born Princess Elizabeth but went by ‘Lilibet’ as a child, and reportedly continued to do so as an adult within her close circle.