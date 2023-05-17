Bridgerton baby names: 33 names for boys and girls inspired by the Netflix show

The Netflix show has proved to be a huge hit, so it's no surprise that Bridgerton baby names have soared in popularity.

Choosing the perfect name for your child isn't easy, there are so many to pick from and it's hard to decide whether to choose a unique baby name (opens in new tab) or something more traditional - such as these names that have been popular since the 1920s (opens in new tab).

Many choose to take inspiration from their favourite books and TV shows, which is why it comes as no surprise that Bridgerton baby names are set to be some of the most popular baby names in 2023 (opens in new tab). Set in London in 1813, the series includes plenty of 19th century inspired names - though some are more historically accurate than others.

Bridgerton baby names for girls

Daphne

Violet

Eloise

Charlotte

Penelope

Hyacinth

Kate

Edwina

Marina

Philippa

Prudence

Mary

Siena

Portia

Rose

Cressida

Genevieve

Alice

Francesca

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton baby names for boys

Anthony

Colin

Simon

Benedict

Gregory

Archibald

Will

Theo

Jack

Henry

George

Nigel

Oliver

Edmund

(Image credit: Netflix)

What are the Bridgerton children's names?

The eight Bridgerton siblings are called Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth. Anthony is the oldest - he's 30 in the first season - while youngest sibling Hyacinth is 11.

As you may have noticed, the Bridgerton children are named alphabetically, from oldest to youngest. In the first season of the show, Viscountess Bridgerton explains that she and her late husband decided to name their children in this way because they found it orderly.

What is Daphne and Simon's baby name?

Daphne and Simon's baby is called August - nicknamed Augie. The name is revealed by Daphne in season two, and suggests the Duke and Duchess are sticking to the Bridgerton family tradition of naming their children in alphabetical order.

This differs to the baby names in Julia Quinn's original Bridgerton books, in which Simon and Daphne's first child is called Amelia, followed by two more daughters, Belinda and Caroline, before welcoming two sons, David and Edward.

