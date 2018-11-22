We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George appears to have picked up a ‘dreadful habit’ that has been passed down through generations of royal family members – and it concerns opening Christmas presents!

Prince George has something in common with both his father Prince William and his late grandmother Princess Diana, as all three generations of royal family members are known to have had a habit of getting over excited in the build-up to Christmas, and as a result opening their presents and gifts early!

In letters written by Princess Diana to a friend in 1985, the late Princess of Wales reveals that she had a ‘dreadful’ habit of opening her presents weeks before Christmas Day. Too excited to discover what she has been gifted, the mother-of-two couldn’t help but open the gifts early – a mischievous trait she goes on to confess she passed on to her eldest son, Prince William.

‘I could not resist opening my present, as a parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me’ Diana writes in the letter dated December 14th 1985.

‘I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother,’ she reveals, ‘as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places!’

Prince William clearly picked up on his mother’s early present opening traditions, and the proud father-of-two has obviously passed that ‘habit’ on to his son Prince George too!

Prince William previously revealed that ‘rascal’ Prince George was caught opening his Christmas presents early – just like his late grandmother Diana.

Speaking to KISS FM presenter AJ King, Prince William confessed last December that his young son had been found, ‘already opening his presents.’

Video of the Week

In Princess Diana’s old letters, she describes opening presents two weeks before Christmas as ‘quite good’ by her standards, as she would normally have torn open the gifts as early as November if she had them: ‘As promised I rushed home to open your Christmas present, which I thought was quite good going considering the 25th is actually two weeks away!!…’ she exclaims.

So Prince George was already doing better than Diana did – even if he couldn’t resist tearing into his gifts the week before Christmas Day!