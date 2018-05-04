Prince Harry to ‘celebrate the memory’ of Princess Diana on his wedding day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry may not have his mother physically by his side on May 19, but he is going to make sure the late Princess Diana is very much a part of his big day when he marries Meghan Markle later this month.

In an official update from Prince Harry’s Press Secretary today, it was confirmed just how the royal will celebrate his late mother as he says ‘I do’ to former Suits actress Meghan Markle in Windsor in a couple of weeks.

The statement read: ‘In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding.

‘All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.’

However, this isn’t the only way the pair will pay tribute to the late Princess, who tragically died aged 36 in 1997.

Last month it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan had selected Phillippa Craddock as the official florist for their big day.

And it has been reported that the couple have been working with Craddock to design custom floral arrangements that pay a sentimental tribute to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan are beloved to have chosen to use white garden roses in the bouquets and flower arrangements that will fill St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The flowers will reflect the blooms planted in the White Garden at Kensington Palace. The Garden was planted in Diana’s memory to mark the 20th anniversary of her death last year, and is also the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan posed for their very first photographs together following the announcement of their engagement.

This was also the moment that Meghan, 36, showed off her sparkling engagement ring which was designed by Prince Harry himself.

Yet again, the 33-year-old found another special and sentimental way to incorporate his mother into this moments occasion in his life, by using two diamonds from Diana’s collection, as well as a central stone from Botswana, where the pair had recently enjoyed a holiday together.

In addition to Prince Harry’s family being present on the big day, it has also confirmed that both of Meghan’s parents will be present and very much part of the unforgettable occasion.

Today’s statement read: ‘Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms.

‘Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.’

