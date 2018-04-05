Meghan Markle to pay tribute to Princess Diana on her wedding day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a few sweet ways to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana during her May wedding to Prince Harry.

The former actress and American star is said to be all over every detail of her big day, and one element of her wedding she is determined to make perfect is how she will incorporate the memory of Prince Harry’s beloved late mother Princess Diana into their big day.

During the couple’s television interview following their engagement last year, Meghan spoke of hearing stories about Diana from Prince Harry and other family members of the late Princess. The bride-to-be also made it clear how she is adamant that Princess Diana will be a ‘part’ of the couple’s special day.

‘It’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,’ she said.

It has now been reported that one of the ways in which Meghan will pay tribute to Princess Diana during the wedding is through her choice of flowers.

It was announced last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the flowers for their wedding.

Some of those flowers will reflect the blooms planted in the White Garden at Kensington Palace. The Garden was planted in Diana’s memory to mark the 20th anniversary of her death last year, and is also the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their very first photographs together following the announcement of their engagement.

The garden, which was officially opened by Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Camrbidge just before she announced her third pregnancy, is filled with Diana’s favourite flowers and blooms that are inspired by her life and style.

Sean Harkin, head gardener at Kensington Palace revealed last year that he chose white at the predominant colour for the garden because it was a reoccurring motif throughout Diana’s life

‘Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, gave some forget-me-nots to her when they were younger. They stayed with her as one of her favorite flowers, so it was important to include them.’

‘We have hundreds of white lilies, because people recall she left a lot of those cut flowers around her apartment here at Kensington.’

The garden is also full of white and cream roses, another flower Diana loved and was symbolic of the late Princess.

Perfect for a wedding floral arrangement, it is reported that Meghan will have white garden roses in her floral arrangements at the wedding along with peonies – her favourite flower – and foxgloves.

The white roses are said to be a sweet way for Meghan to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana, the mother-in-law she will never meet.