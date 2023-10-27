On the PTA? Here are 13 school fundraising ideas to try today (imagine if #10 were mandatory)

School fundraising ideas are always needed because schools are after every penny they can get their hands on these days.

Government spending cuts, increased energy bills and cash-strapped council budgets mean that many primary and secondary schools are facing a funding crisis - on a national level.

Parent and Teacher Associations (PTAs) - some are called 'Family and Friends of the school' - are crucial in raising cash to fund special projects, buy sports equipment or repair crumbling buildings. There are hundreds of fundraising opportunities for schools to take advantage of, from holding quiz nights and cake sales to organising school fayres and movie nights.

We've got 13 school fundraising ideas here that are guaranteed to raise cash and can be adapted to suit any school event or seasonal celebration.

13 school fundraising ideas

1. Non-uniform day

Kids love non-uniform days - sometimes called 'tag days' - as it gives them the opportunity to relax, have fun with their outfit and show off their true personalities. It also gives parents a break from the relentless uniform washing! Ideally, try to schedule a non-uniform day for the end of the week for a rebellious and fun vibe. You can even combine it with more of our ideas below. To raise funds, ask each child to bring in a small donation if they can, such as 50p or a pound.

This idea can be adapted for Christmas jumper day, wear pyjamas to school day, and even crazy hair day. The options are endless, so you can have two or three every term if you like.

2. Bric-a-brac or jumble sale

Everyone loves a good old clear-out! A bric-a-brac or jumble sale is an excellent fundraising opportunity for schools and gives parents a great excuse to get rid of old items such as toys, games and books. If the weather is fine, you can hold it outside or set it up in the school assembly hall. To raise funds, you could ask everyone to donate items and use all the proceeds for the PTA, ask for a small entrance fee, such as £1 per person, ask sellers to commit to sharing a percentage of their takings, or charge a small fee to hire a desk or 'stall'. There are loads of different ways to do it, so have a think about what your school community might prefer or ask around.

Mum Jayne writes, "Our PTA jumble sale was brilliant, and we ended up raising £1,000 for new school games equipment. Loads of parents who don't normally join in with PTA events got involved this time because they could see the benefit of getting rid of stuff!"

3. Organise a school fayre

A school carnival or fayre is a fun community event, and you can raise funds in loads of different ways. You can charge entry or sell drinks and refreshments throughout the event.

Why not rent a bouncy castle and hire a DJ to liven up the atmosphere, or have activities such as sack races, ring toss, and face painting that everyone can enjoy?

The more people attend, the more you'll raise, so get parents to spread the word and advertise the event online, as well as putting up posters locally.

4. Art sale

Why not host a student art show to display your students' masterpieces and give parents the chance to purchase their little Van Goghs' artwork? Gather submissions across mediums - paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs - and bulk buy cheap frames from Ikea or the pound shop to give them a professional finish. You can even have art-related events for hands-on fun, like face painting and clay sculpting.

5. Organise a raffle

It's an oldie but a goodie. School raffles can provide lots of fundraising opportunities for schools if you get enticing prizes and donations from local businesses. The best way to run a raffle is as an activity at an existing event, so you don't need to get a license to run one.

Mum Joanne says, "Our Christmas raffles every year are a huge draw. Parents in each class are asked to donate items in certain colours, such as red, green, gold or silver. Things like tins of biscuits, alcoholic drinks, chocolate and toiletries. Then, the PTA make up gorgeous colour-themed hampers with the items as raffle prizes. I've never won one though! Maybe this year..."

6. Get the kids to hold a car wash

A great one for the summer months: organise a car wash and set the kids to work! All you need are a few buckets, sponges, car shampoo, and access to a water source. A car wash is a very cost-effective event that can take place at the school, maybe during another occasion like the summer fair.

7. Hold a 'thon' event

Read-a-thon, game-a-thon, dance-a-thon... there are lots of fundraising opportunities for schools with an event that pledges a certain amount of hours to one activity. If you're holding a read-a-thon, combine it with National Book Day and ask students to get sponsored per hour, per chapter, or per book. It's much more fun than a sponsored silence!

Liz Reading, Director of Marketing and Admissions at Radnor House Sevenoaks, tells Goodto how an annual climb raises significant funds for her school. "Our annual Big Climb run by The Friends of Radnor House, our parent-led fundraising group, sees families climbing one of the UK’s three peaks to raise funds for our House and School charities. This year, more than 200 members of the Radnor community climbed Scafell Pike in the Lake District together, raising over £16,000."

8. Movie night

Sell tickets for parents and kids to watch family-friendly movies in the school assembly hall or outside in the playground. Most schools already have the kit to screen films, so all you have to do is sell some snacks and refreshments. Popcorn is a great choice as it's super cheap to make. Ask parents to bring blankets, cushions or deck chairs for a comfortable viewing.

PTA leader Thelma says, "Movie nights at our school are a regular thing - we usually hold one or two every term. They give us a chance to enjoy quality time with our school community while also contributing to our children's education – it's a win-win for families and funds!"

9. Hold a plant sale

If your school has a gardening club, why not ask the students to sow seeds in time for a plant sale in spring? Or ask green-fingered parents to donate indoor and outdoor plants for selling. Just like a jumble sale, you can charge per table, charge for entry or ask for a percentage of the profits.