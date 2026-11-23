The Plot to Kidnap Holly Willoughby

FACTUAL

9PM

C4

★★★★



This chilling documentary details the 2024 conviction of security guard Gavin Plumb for soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap. His intended target was TV presenter Holly Willoughby. Among the interviewees are the US detective who alerted the National Crime Agency to the disturbing plot thanks to his undercover work in cybercrime, Plumb's defence barrister Sasha Wass and his ex-partner Laura Roberts, who speaks up about her own abuse. The details of this specific case are terrifying, but the film also includes a wider discussion about whether enough is being done to keep all women safe.

Will Kim (Claire King) bolt when Steve (Paul Opacic) returns? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale

SOAP

8PM

ITV1

★★★★

It's nearly 28 years since Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic) was last in the Dales, and he was never on our radar for a comeback... until, of course, the writers decided to give his ex-wife Kim (Claire King) a 27-year-old daughter. Tonight, the rogue returns following Thea's message to get in touch and is surprised, to say the least, when Thea (Chelsea Edge) tells him that she's his flesh and blood. But it's Kim's life that's most likely to be rocked by the businessman's arrival - he no doubt has very vivid memories of the time she threw him under the bus for a horse-theft scam. Is retribution on the cards?

Historian Lucy Worsley visits Europe's secret spaces. (Image credit: BBC Studios/Tom Hayward)

Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle

FACTUAL

9PM

BBC2

★★★★★



Historian Lucy Worsley proves the perfect tour guide as she takes us on a fascinating backstage trip through hidden chambers and rare archives at some of Europe's most palatial piles, to uncover how the buildings shaped the lives of those who dwelt and worked there. She begins at the stunning Doge's Palace, which was the seat of government for the Republic of Venice for 1,000 years. She learns how the site became a byword for rigid political efficiency, but it also housed a brutal spy network and Venetians were encouraged to report on their neighbours, while legendary lothario Casanova was one of the many people imprisoned there.

New Wave

FACTUAL

MGM+ (RELEASED WEEKLY)

★★★



In this four-part rockumentary, a veritable galaxy of stars from The Police, Simple Minds, The Smiths, Squeeze and Tears for Fears look back at the post-punk New Wave music scene of the late 1970s and 1980s. From guitar-driven bands including Talking Heads and Blondie through synth-pop and New Romantic outfits such as Duran Duran and Human League, New Wave grew from its rebellious roots to dominate the music mainstream, heavily influencing fashion and popular culture along the way. A nostalgic treat.

The Social Reckoning

DRAMA (FILM PREMIERE)

BUY OR RENT FROM APPLE TV, PRIME VIDEO & SKY STORE

★★★



Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this sequel to The Social Network, which is the chronology of a journalistic exposé, like All the President's Men, rather than the continuing biopic of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Jeremy Strong). It follows Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) and whistle-blower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) as they create what would become the 2021 Facebook Files, examining the harm caused by the social media company. This is a terrific thriller with stats so shocking they will leave your jaw on the floor.