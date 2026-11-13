Today's top TV picks

Children in Need

ENTERTAINMENT

7PM

BBC1



It’s time for the annual fundraiser, needed as much as ever for vulnerable kids. Pudsey Bear is joined by a host of famous faces to put the fun into fundraising once again with Children in Need’s annual night of TV. Fuelled by the appeal’s ‘Challenge Yourself 2026’ campaign’s spirit of endurance, hosts Alex Jones, Rylan, Mel Giedroyc, Tyler West and Sara Cox are tackling the three hour broadcast live from Media City in Salford. Highlights include The One Show’s Challenge Squad performance, which sees 16-year-old Zoe dance with the cast of Disney’s High School Musical, while Radio 2’s Owain Wyn Evans will cycle across the finish line of his 400-mile, four-nation challenge. Plus, comedy sketches featuring our favourite stars. All we have to do is watch and donate whatever we can!

(Image credit: BBC / Lonesome Pine Productions / Paul Stephenson)

The Northumbria Mysteries

DRAMA

2PM

BBC1

★★★

This week’s whodunnit centres on the murder of letting agent Luke Wandle, found dead in his office with his gold watch missing. But when it transpires Luke’s been sleeping with his married PA, the puzzle for detectives Rose (Liz White) and Raj is whether it’s a robbery gone wrong or a crime of passion. Things take a turn when amateur sleuth Joe (Robson Green) messes up and gets caught in a life-threatening hostage situation while trying to crack the case, meaning Rose and Raj must pull out all the stops to save him.

Nations League Football

FOOTBALL

7:30PM

BBC2

★★★★

A disappointing campaign to date has left Scotland languishing in third in their group, with just one win in four matches. Victory tonight against winless North Macedonia (k-o 7.45pm) – who they beat 2-0 in Skopje last month – would ensure they are spared the ignominy of relegation to League C and boost morale ahead of a tricky last game in Switzerland next week. The return to form of Scott McTominay gives cause for optimism.

(Image credit: Sky/ HBO/ New Pictures)

War

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

★★★★



If you’ve been following this high-stakes legal drama (if not, catch up on NOW, it’s well worth it), you’ll know the previous episode ended on a note that seems set to change the momentum. And what follows tonight is brilliantly executed in an hour of tense but hugely entertaining TV. Johnny’s sweating – literally – as he tries to get the evidence he needs. Can Carla (centre) get the better of husband Morgan (inset) and his legal team? to save his career, while inside court, Morgan (Dominic West) and his legal team initially appear to have the advantage, but things quickly go south when he’s questioned by opposing counsel Joy Budge, representing Morgan’s soon-to-be-ex wife Carla (Sienna Miller). Who’ll come out on top? Whatever happens, we can’t wait for next week’s finale.

12 12 12

DRAMA

APPLE TV (TWO EPISODES, THEN WEEKLY)



A daring heist on a Swiss bank is at the heart of this eight-part thriller charting the 12 months leading up to the crime, the 12 hours it takes to commit, and the 12 days that follow. Jamie Dornan stars as career criminal Paul Galvin, pursued across Europe by disgraced FBI agent Jack Strickland (Anthony Mackie) after carrying out the robbery. The action switches back and forth between the three timelines as we learn more about Paul’s connection to the vengeful Jack via a previous case. Expect chases galore, spectacular backdrops and ingenious criminal skulduggery.