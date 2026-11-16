Today's top TV picks

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

REALITY

9PM

ITV1

★★★★

Just like Strictly heralds the arrival of autumn, Ant and Dec’s cries of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Heeeeeeeere!’ signal that Christmas isn’t far off (yes, we know!). Stars rumoured to be heading into the Australian jungle this time include Gavin & Stacey actor Joanna Page, Big Brother host AJ Odudu, Paralympian-turned presenter Ade Adepitan and ex-England footballer Wayne Rooney, who’s proving to be an early favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle. Can he go one better than wife Coleen – who came runner-up in 2024 – and clinch the title? And how many kangaroo parts will he have to eat to get there?

(Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders

SOAP

7:30PM

BBC1

★★★★

The New Year’s Day flashforward raised some questions and, tonight, we get confirmation that Linda is the mystery bride due to marry Max (Jake Wood), as he proposes in the car lot office. (Who needs the Eiffel Tower when you’ve got the allure of those filing cabinets?) The real question is: will the nuptials go ahead, given that Max is bearing several unsavoury secrets that are bound to come out, and actor Kellie Bright is set to leave ’Enders in 2027? There’s probably more chance of Cindy joining a convent than this pair living happily ever after.

Young, British and Tradwife

FACTUAL

10.40PM

BBC1

(TIMES VARY NI)

★★★★

Meet the British tradwives in this compelling documentary from film-maker Poppy Jay, including TikTok star Laura, who runs a ‘wife academy’ teaching other women to be good Christian wives. Then there’s mum-of-seven Molly, who spends her days cooking, cleaning and homeschooling her children, while her husband Aaron provides the income and ‘sets the mission for their family’. But although Aaron admits he has the final say on every single decision in their marriage, Molly claims her lifestyle brings her peace and joy. Will she feel differently after getting a taste of Poppy’s life?

(Image credit: BBC/Shine TV Ltd)

MasterChef: The Professionals

COOKERY

8PM

BBC1

★★★



It’s all about the game for judge Marcus Wareing in the opening Skills Test of the third week of heats. He wants the six chefs to spatchcock and grill a quail, but one chef decides to go their own way… On Wednesday, Michelin-starred guest Adejoké Bakare sets a Nigerian dish to recreate, while on Thursday, the star of the show is pistachio, but will a sweet or savoury dish be next level-worthy?

The Gilded Age

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

★★★★



It’s an epoch-defining third episode, as the younger Van Rhijns host their first salon. They make sure gossip Mrs Fish gets an invite so they’ll quickly become the talk of the town, but she’s also keen to spread news of the The Ladies’ Home Journal article questioning Agnes van Rhijn’s suitability to host the President, and what ensues means Christine Baranski again steals the show as enraged Agnes.