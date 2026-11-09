Today's top TV picks

Coronation Street

SOAP

8.30PM

ITV1

★★★★

We have high hopes for tonight's special episode, centring on Debbie, who has dementia, and her 'angels' - Sue Devaney (or 'sunshine Sue', as the cast call her) is a joy to watch, and strong female friendships are part of the soap's DNA. Corrie bosses aren't giving too much away, but what we do know is that a seemingly standard get-together, where Debs wants help to create a photobook for son Carl's birthday, goes seriously awry when past tensions and trauma resurface, leading some of the women to navigate what we're told are 'life-altering choices'. Just who will be ending the night in need of a large brandy?

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Olly Courtney)

Pierre

DRAMA

9PM

C4

★★★★★

The series finale of this gripping legal drama sees the case take yet another shocking turn. Pierre (David Harewood) is then stunned by news from Charlotte (Michele Austin), but it's a conversation with Soloman (Andrew French) at the diabetes clinic about Ronnie's (Jason Flemyng) past that absolutely rocks him to the core. Can their friendship survive this revelation? Still shaken by what he's heard, the duty solicitor sets his sights on Tanner (Tom Rhys Harries) before receiving a terrifying final warning from Jimmy Vale (Jason Durr), which makes Pierre seriously question continuing with his investigation. Will there be any justice for Michael?

The Gilded Age

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

★★★★★

There’s an event in episode two we never thought we’d see – Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) steps foot inside The Met opera house. She’s been persuaded to go there to support the heritage society, and, besides, the more people who know about her dinner with the President, the better. Also in attendance is Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) – but noticeably her husband George (Morgan Spector) is absent. It’s the attention to such 19th-century etiquette that drives this impeccable drama, and while it’s amusing in some instances, such as Oliver the new footman’s teatime milk faux pas, in others it’s discriminatory and dangerous, as Dr William Kirkland discovers when he takes a patient to Bellevue Hospital.

Jack Dee's Help Me Tiny Big Brain

ENTERTAINMENT

9PM

U&DAVE

★★★

In episode two of the game-show hybrid, Alayna is teamed with Tim Vine, Arlow with Ivo Graham and Finlay with Fatiha El-Ghorri to issue instructions for a fruit-based periodic table problem. But it’s soon clear that the youngsters’ knowledge stands for nothing when dealing with people who seek laughs for a living. For starters, Fatiha starts eating the props…

(Image credit: BBC)

That's Jokes

CHILDREN'S

4.35PM

CBBC (BOX SET, iPLAYER)

★★★★

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From the genius comic brain of Paul Whitehouse comes this animated sketch show aimed at kids, which he’s described as being like a mini Fast Show. Characters include the talking Guinea Pigs of Hutch Street, hapless reporter Guy Reader, whose news items always seem to end in disaster, and the posh Pomeranian that is an etiquette expert. Continues all week.