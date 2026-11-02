Today's top TV picks

The Gilded Age

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

Julian Fellowes' soapy drama about the shifting fortunes of New York's elite in the 1880s is back for Season 4, with so many threads to pick up. Nouveau-riche Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) has put her stamp on high society by letting divorcees into her ball, but for how long can she explain away her husband's absence as 'pressing business'? Once-timid Ada Forte (Cynthia Nixon) is relishing having replaced sister Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) as head of their old-money household, but her sibling isn't one to stay silenced. And newly engaged Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) also faces a battle of wits as she stands up for herself to future mother-in-law Elizabeth Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad).

(Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Pierre

DRAMA

9PM

C4

★★★★

Despite promising everyone he'll slow down after an angina attack saw him hospitalised, Pierre (David Harewood) is so consumed by his pursuit of the truth that he can't let things go in tonight's penultimate episode. With the police now searching for Jason Granger (Jack Bandeira), it's Pierre who gets a lead on his whereabouts and their secret meet-up proves to be eye-opening. Meanwhile, Danny (Dean-Charles Chapman) is on a mission for Pierre to get intel on Jimmy Vale (Jason Durr) from Diane (Beatie Edney) at Marsh Bank training centre. And what he learns comes as a huge shock to his boss, forcing Pierre to ask Ronnie (Jason Flemyng) if he's been withholding information.

(Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders

SOAP

7.30PM

BBC1

★★★★

'Enders storylines this year have provoked a mixed response, but the grooming plot feels grounded in truth. It's understandable that vulnerable Amy (Ellie Dadd) has clung to the lifebuoy that ex-cop Craig seems to represent. Tonight, the scales fall from Amy's eyes as the pair hide out in a bedsit and Craig's control turns from psychological to physical. Has Ames got the courage to go home?

Cooking with the Stars

COOKERY

7.30PM,

ITV1

★★★

It's halfway through the contest so four celebs return – Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Joey Essex, JB Gill and Caroline Quentin. It's tough as they're preparing a recipe they've not seen! And are the chefs sabotaging their own mentees? Caroline is working with her 'nemesis', potatoes, for Michael Caines' requested rösti, while Rosemary Shrager has given Harry a fish cake when he's never eaten one. An unexpected two end up in the cook-off for more blind cooking - an affogato with so many layers that the allocated 30 minutes doesn't seem enough...

Jack Dee's Help Me Tiny Big Brain

ENTERTAINMENT

8PM,

U&DAVE (BOX SET, U)

★★★

Jack Dee has made a career out of being everyone's favourite curmudgeonly comedian. But for his latest role he's the super-serious host of this challenge that's best described as Taskmaster meets Child Genius - if the geniuses had to babysit comics as they attempt to solve frustrating problems! The 'Tiny Big Brains' are Arlow, 12, Alayna, 13, and Finlay, 14, who, in each episode, are paired with a different comedian, kicking off with Sophie Willan, Johnny Vegas and Lucy Beaumont. With tasks including a logic puzzle involving a dog, what could possibly go wrong? Good family fun.