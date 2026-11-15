Today's top TV picks

This City is Ours

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

★★★★★

Following the shattering murder of Rachel Duffy (Laura Aikman), Liverpool is like a powder keg in this fraught penultimate episode, with countless conflicting agendas at play. While Michael (James Nelson-Joyce) and Diana (Hannah Onslow) are at odds over how best to help the young killer, Freddie (Adam Abbou), as the Phelans are intent on finding a culprit, cunning Ozzie (Shaun Evans) is still on a mission to secure some serious cash for his estranged son. And unhinged Colombian gangster Felipe Guzman (Álvaro Morte) is also making his presence felt… Tomorrow’s powerful conclusion sets things up beautifully for the third series, which has already been announced.

(Image credit: BBC Studios / Tony Wu)

Blue Planet III

NATURE

8PM

BBC1

★★★★★

Sitting between tropical and polar oceans are the seasonal seas, which are among the most changeable waters on the planet. Here, we see a southern right whale brave stormy seas to search for a mate that must then woo her with splashing, tummy rubs and hours of tender caresses. We witness 200 million porcelain crabs organising themselves into lines to force plankton into a food superhighway, and a tiny eelpout challenges a love rival to a mouth wrestle. Meanwhile, in Portugal, a seahorse must cross barren sandflats to find a mate, and in Japan, a hungry octopus risks her life to feed on land, braving the possibility of drying out in the sun before she can get back to the sea.

I'm a Celebrity... How to Survive the Jungle

REALITY

6PM

ITV1

★★★

Ahead of the new series tomorrow, this Ant and Dec-narrated compilation draws on the previous 25 series to offer some amusing advice about how best to stay the course of the contest. There are practical tips covering everything from starting a campfire to powering through Bushtucker Trials. But what’s mainly required are strong interpersonal skills, such as how to deal with snoring in the hammock next to you or keep the peace when someone is having a moment. It seems it’s not snakes that are the most terrifying thing in Australia but other celebs…

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Nations League

FOOTBALL

7PM

ITV1

★★★★



Having thrown away a match-winning position in the reverse fixture at Wembley in September – in which they led 2-1 before missing a penalty and going on to lose 3-2 – England travel for a crucial showdown with world champions Spain (k-o 7.45pm), which could potentially decide the group winner. Can the Three Lions’ Spanish contingent of Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon, provide the inside track on how to overcome Lamine Yamal and co?

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Kevin McCloud's Classic Car Road Trips

TRAVELOGUE

8PM

C4

★★★★



Kevin McCloud kicks off his latest pleasure cruise in the industrial heartland of Coventry, exploring the birthplace of Jaguar before taking the wheel in a beautiful example of their classic Mk2. His first call is at the British Motor Museum, where car designer Ian Callum waxes lyrical about the significance of the Mk2, then Kevin gets the chance to put it through its paces as he heads into the picturesque Peak District, stopping to throw a pot in Stoke-on-Trent and visit Britain’s oldest working factory.