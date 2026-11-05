Today's top TV picks

Black Doves

DRAMA

NETFLIX

Secret agent, politician’s wife and mother-of-two Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) moves into 10 Downing Street as the espionage thriller’s second, six-part season returns with fireworks galore this Bonfire Night. When her Ministry of Defence husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) becomes Prime Minister, Helen finds herself in a unique position to leak high-level secrets to the covert group she works for – the Black Doves. But when her handler Elizabeth Reed (Sarah Lancashire) goes missing, Helen turns to her only trusted ally, champagne-swilling hitman Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), for help. Ambika Mod, Neve Campbell, Babou Ceesay and Sam Riley join the cast.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries

DRAMA

9PM

5

★★★★

This week’s case hits close to home for antiques expert Jean (Sally Lindsay) when a young woman is found dead wearing a Tahitian black pearl necklace she’d recently sourced for her osteopath. He’d claimed it was a gift for his wife, meaning the puzzle for Jean and Gendarme Caron (Alex Gaumond) to solve is how it ended up around the neck of another woman. And who wanted her dead? Meanwhile, Claudie’s ex Marco (Josh Bolt) turns up looking for trouble. Don’t miss Brian Capron and Lesley Joseph as posh couple Tom and Carol Jardine, who get on the wrong side of Judith and Jeremy at La Couronne’s pub quiz.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Rise of the Rockstar Chef

FACTUAL

9PM

BBC2 (BOX SET, iPLAYER)

★★★★

There are lurid tales of sex, sackings and showdowns in this bombshell series which looks at how Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White became as famous as A-list actors, with tabloid dramas to match. With contributions from all three chefs, tonight’s opener focuses on White, who earned a Michelin star just a year after opening his first restaurant, Harveys, in 1987. But he also became known for wild stories, involving him kicking out Nigel Havers, confronting customers and even making Ramsay cry.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sherlock & Daughter

DRAMA

HBO MAX

(RELEASED WEEKLY)

★★★★

Over the years, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective has been through many reinventions, but we’re pretty certain this particular take is a first. Here, Sherlock (David Thewlis) – a little older and no longer at his peak – encounters a young woman from California, Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), who believes she’s his daughter. Sherlock’s aghast and disbelieving, but as they end up investigating the disappearance of the American ambassador’s daughter together, could her claim prove to be valid? The premise might sound a step too far for purists, but it’s executed soundly, with an intricate mystery at its core and charismatic performances from the two leads.

Aldi: The Next Big Seller

FACTUAL

8PM

C4

★★★★

Expect to see some delicious-looking creations being showcased as small-scale UK producers compete to win a contract with supermarket Aldi. Following the success of series one in 2022, presenter Anita Rani is once again on the judging panel for this six-part series, along with Aldi’s chief commercial officer Julie Ashfield and farmer Jimmy Doherty. Tonight’s opener is ‘sweet treats’ and includes a charity team who make ‘almond kisses’ – biscuits with a soft chewy centre. If you have a sweet tooth, this episode will get your mouth watering.