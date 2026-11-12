Today's top TV picks

Cunk on Cinema

COMEDY

10PM

BBC2 (BOX SET, iPLAYER)

★★★★★

Diane Morgan dusts off the grey blazer of her alter ego Philomena Cunk for this spoof journey through film history. Beginning with the art form’s origins, such as the Lumière Brothers’ 1896 short documentary The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat (‘Like all French films, the lead character smokes heavily throughout,’ Philomena observes), this opener takes us up to the advent of Technicolor. It’s stealthily educational and features Benedict Cumberbatch looking baffled.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Ramsay/Chris Raphael)

Rise of the Rockstar Chef

FACTUAL

9PM

BBC2

★★★★

The bitter falling-out between bad boy chefs Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay is laid bare in tonight’s episode, as the 1980s give way to the hedonism of the 1990s. Both chefs appear on camera, with each having a wildly different version of the feud – Gordon claims Marco tried to destroy his career and that there was even a physical altercation, which Marco denies. Meanwhile, as the restaurant rivals battle it out for Michelin stars in London, Heston Blumenthal is busy experimenting with eccentric dishes such as snail porridge…

(Image credit: ™ © 2025 Peacock TV LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

The Good Daughter

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC (BOX SET, SKY BOX SETS & NOW)

★★★★

Based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter, this psychological thriller stars Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne as sisters Charlotte and Samantha, who drifted apart after witnessing their mother’s brutal murder. Two decades later, they reunite to represent a teenager who’s been accused of an equally horrific murder. The six-parter begins with a double bill and is set across two different timelines. The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Olivia Williams.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries

DRAMA

9PM

5

★★★★

The latest case hits worryingly close to home for Jean when a burglar steals a valuable bronze from Brodeur & White and poor Simone is almost killed trying to stop them. Naturally, Jean, Simone and Charlie are all left deeply shaken – but any thief who picks the formidable Jean as their target is asking for trouble. Elsewhere, Judith (Sue Holderness) and Jeremy (Robin Askwith) wrestle with a moral dilemma when they come into possession of photographs that lead them to believe their friend Carol (Lesley Joseph) is cheating on her husband…

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AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About

FACTUAL

10PM

C4

★★★★

This feature-length film follows scientist Geoffrey Hinton as he questions the future of the discovery that won him the Nobel Prize – a thinking machine that had artificial neural networks that could learn on their own.