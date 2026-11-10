Today's top TV picks

Stacey & Joe

REALITY

8PM

BBC1 (BOX SET, BBC iPLAYER)

★★★★

Expect more chaos, joy and new plans afoot as the cameras return to Pickle Cottage to follow family life with Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their five children in this new three-part series. As the show’s third run begins, Joe is getting to grips with his ambition of opening a public fishing lake and is off to plant wildflowers by its waterside. Meanwhile, Stacey is helping her oldest son Zach, 18, apply for a summer job abroad with Camp America (although she seems far more enthusiastic about the prospect than he does). Later in the series, the family pack up for a camping trip, which gets off to a very stressful start. As always, it’s a fun peek into their busy lives and a heart-warming watch.

(Image credit: Channel 4/Patch Dolan)

The Great British Bake Off

COOKERY

8PM

C4

★★★★

It’s the quarter-final, and the five remaining bakers face a sticky situation as hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome us to Caramel Week. After the problematic privations of last week’s ‘free-from’ theme, maybe the opportunity to express themselves with a truly indulgent ingredient is exactly what the bakers need? Well, some more than others, as a treacle tart Technical and millionaire’s shortbread Signature provide plenty of scope for coming unstuck. Then there’s a chance to shine with a nougatine sculpture Showstopper, but who will judges Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood select for the semis?

(Image credit: BBC/Shine TV Ltd/Kate Hollingsworth)

MasterChef: The Professionals

COOKERY

9PM

BBC1

★★★

It’s week two of the heats, and another batch of six chefs enter the MasterChef Kitchen. They begin by cooking an artichoke tarte Tatin in the Skills Test, which requires precision timing, and the new format of prepping side by side encourages fiercer competition. As does the fact that there are now only two judges, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing, to win over, and in the following Signature Dish round, one cook is undone by their own ambition. Tomorrow, a patisserie request channels Bake Off: The Professionals, and on Thursday, the Invention Test uses an ingredient that chefs often fear as it can be overwhelming if used incorrectly…

Matt Baker: Our Barn in the Dales

FACTUAL

9PM

MORE4

★★★

There are good vibes all round as we pay our final visit of the series to the Bakers’ family farm. First of all, the weather has perked up, and a dry spell enables Matt and wife Nicola to assemble the roof on their ambitious barn conversion – with a handsome oak truss supporting the vaulted ceiling in the kitchen. Meanwhile, the abandoned 1946 Dodge that has been restored over the series is finally ready for its first outing to a vintage car rally and, back at the farmhouse, the pretty new patio is the perfect spot to end an idyllic stay in the Durham Dales…

Amy Childs: A TOWIE Wedding

REALITY

9PM

ITV2

★★★

It’s a true reality TV landmark as OG TOWIE star Amy Childs weds Billy Delbosq. After a health crisis in her family led to a postponement last year, Amy is set for an unforgettable occasion in Spain, with this three-parter following the event. Our only question is: with all the planning and prosecco-powered partying to fit in, will three parts be enough? Continues until Thursday.