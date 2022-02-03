Cute baby names: 150+ choices for boys and girls 2022

Cute baby names are becoming increasingly popular, with more traditional names such as Roger and Karen dying out.
Laura Wattenberg, author of The Baby Name Wizard, believes British baby names are some of the cutest around. “Diminutive nicknames like Freddie, Rosie and Alfie are far more popular in Britain than in the rest of the English-speaking world.”
It’s no surprise that cute baby names top the most popular baby name lists. But equally some unusual baby names also make a cute baby names choice, as do the best unisex baby names.
For more inspiration here’s our ultimate list – in alphabetical order – of 150 cute baby names for boys and girls.
Cute baby names for girls 2022
There’s a huge choice when it comes to picking from the adorable cute baby names for your daughter. Whether it’s floral-themed or inspired by a celebrity, one of these cute baby names will definitely hit the sweet spot…
Amelie
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-meh-lie
Meaning: Industrious. And Amelie is also a famous 2001 French film, starring Audrey Tatou.
Amira
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ah-meer-ah
Meaning: The feminine form of Amir, which means princess in Arabic. In Hebrew, it means treetop.
Astrid
Origin: Norse | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: As-trid
Meaning: Astrid is an old Scandinavian name that means divinely beautiful.
Aurora
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uh-raw-rah
Meaning: Aurora means dawn or sunrise. An aurora refers to the natural light display seen in high-latitude regions such as Alaska, Canada and Finland. Princess Aurora is also Sleeping Beauty in the Disney film of the same name.
Ava
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah
Meaning: A modern variation of Eva. Ava comes from avis, the Latin for bird. It was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s.
Bea
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bee
Meaning: A shortened version of Beatrice, which means she who makes happy.
Bella
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-uh
Meaning: Bella Swan is the lead character of the Twilight novels and movies. And it means quite simply, beautiful.
Betty
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bet-ee
Meaning: A nickname often for girls called Elizabeth. Betty means oath of God. Betty Grable was a pin-up girl of WWII when the name was originally very popular.
Billie
Origin: English, German | Gender: Girl/boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bill-ee
Meaning: A derivative of Wilhelmina. Billie means resolute protection. It’s a popular moniker among celebrities with the likes of Billie Eilish, Billie Jean King and Billie Holiday.
Birdie
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bur-dee
Meaning: Birdie means bright, famous and little bird. It was a hugely popular name in the 1800s and is enjoying a resurgence now.
Blythe
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bl-eye-th
Meaning: The meaning of Blythe is literally blithe. So, literally means joyous and carefee.
Bonnie
Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bon-ee
Meaning: Bonnie means fine, beautiful and cheerful. And was adapted by the Scottish, from the French word bonne. So used describe to anything pretty.
Cecily
Origin: Latin, Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ses-i-lee
Meaning: A feminine form of Cecil. Cecily is derived from the Roman name Caecilius. So based on the Latin coccus meaning blind. One famous Cecily was the mother of King Richard III, whose beauty gained her the title ‘the Rose of Raby’.
Cherry
Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Cheh-ree
Meaning: In English, cherry is a fruit. But in French, it means dear or darling. There was also a character named Cherry in the Charles Dickens’ classic Martin Chuzzlewit.
Clover
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Klo-ver
Meaning: Clover is a sweet-smelling flower. And is also a traditional symbol of comfort, luck, and wealth. It comes from an old English word that means key.
Coco
Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko
Meaning: A nickname influenced by the word cocoa. It has long since been a fashionable name thanks to Coco Chanel. Friends’ star Courtney Cox also chose the name for her daughter in 2004.
Colette
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ko-let
Meaning: A shorter form of Nicolette. Collette means victory of the people. Originally popular in the 1960s, it’s seeing a slow rise in popularity again now.
Daisy
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-zee
Meaning: Interestingly, this was originally a nickname for Margaret. The French Marguerite is the word for flower. So, the flower daisy symbolises innocence and purity. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently named their daughter Daisy Dove.
Deryn
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dare-rin
Meaning: Deryn comes from the Welsh word aderyn. Which means bird and originally came into popularity in the 1950s.
Eliana
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: El-ee-ah-nah
Meaning: Eliana means my god has answered in Hebrew. And has only gained mainstream popularity in recent years.
Ella
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ell-uh
Meaning: Ella means goddess in Hebrew. But, it’s believed the name derives from a Norman version of the German name Alia, which means other. Famous women with the name include singers Ella Eyre and Ella Fitzgerald.
Elodie
Origin: Spanish, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-lo-die
Meaning: Elodie derives from Elodia, the Spanish variation of Alodia. Which means foreign riches. In Greek, the name means flower of the fields. And there is a pink lily named Lilium Elodie.
Estelle
Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Eh-stel
Meaning: Estelle means star. The name fell out of popularity for over 50 years but has seen a resurgence in recent years.
Flora
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Flaw-ruh
Meaning: Flora means flower. But it was also the name of the Roman goddess of springtime.
Freja
Origin: Danish, Swedish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fray-uh
Meaning: A popular name in Scandinavia, Freja – or Freyja – was a Norse goddess. The name means lady or noblewoman.
Gigi
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jee-jee
Meaning: Often a pet form of names such as Georgina or Virginia. Gigi means earth worker or god is gracious. Originally popular in the ‘50s and ‘60s, it’s seen a slight resurgence thanks to model Gigi Hadid.
Greta
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Greh-tuh
Meaning: It is the short form of the Greek name of Margaret. And it means pearl. Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist, is probably the most famous person to carry this name.
Hope
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Howp
Meaning: Along with faith and charity, it’s one of three virtues described in the Bible. Its Old English origin means expectation or belief.
Honey
Origin: Danish, Swedish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hun-ee
Meaning: This sweet name means nectar. Fearne Cotton named her daughter, who was born in 2015, Honey.
Iris
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-ris |
Meaning: The flower of the same name was actually named after the goddess Iris. Legend has it that she sprinkled the clouds with seawater to create the first rainbow.
Isla
Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eye-la
Meaning: Isla is the Spanish word for island. But the name is also said to be derived from Islay. Which is the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides. Isla Fisher has helped boost the popularity of the name in recent years.
Jenna
Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jen-uh
Meaning: A variation of Jennifer. This cute girl’s name means white wave.
Jolee
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jow-lee
Meaning: Derived from the French word jolie. This name means pretty one.
Kitty
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit-ee
Meaning: A nickname for Catherine. Kitty means pure. It’s also a popular literary name – Kitty was one of the Bennet sisters in Pride and Prejudice. And was also a character in Dickens’s Bleak House.
Laia
Origin: Catalan | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lay-a
Meaning: A shortened version of the Catalan name Eulàlia. It means fair of speech.
Lana
Origin: Multiple origins | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lann-uh
Meaning: In Hawaii, Lana means calm as still waters. The name may also be derived from the Gaelic word leanbh, which means child. However, some people think it comes from the German Alana, which means precious. Made famous in the 1950s by pin-up star, Lana Turner.
Louella
Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ella
Meaning: A combination of the names Louise and Ella. Louella was made famous in the 1930s by movie columnist, Louella Parsons. It means female warrior.
Luna
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-na
Meaning: The name of the Roman goddess of the moon. Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon. More recently, Luna made an appearance as the sweet oddball Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series.
Lyra
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ella
Meaning: Lyra is a small constellation of stars. Which features one of the brightest stars in the sky. Lyra Belacqua is the heroine of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series. And the name was chosen by Ed Sheeran for his daughter.
Mabel
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-bell
Meaning: Popular in Victoria times, Mabel comes from the Latin amabilis. And means lovable.
Margot
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-go
Meaning: French derivative of the name Margaret. And it means pearl. Experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to actor Margot Robbie.
Marnie
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marn-ee
Meaning: Popular with celebrities – both Tamzin Outhwaite and Lily Allen named their daughters Marnie. It means of the sea.
Mimi
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Me-me
Meaning: A nickname for names such as Marilyn or Miriam. And it’s also a pet name for global superstar Mariah Carey. Mimi has French origins and means sea of bitterness or beloved.
Minnie
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Min-ee
Meaning: The fifth or sixth most popular name throughout the 1880s. The most famous Minnie has to be Mickey’s girlfriend. And the name is often used as a nickname and in Hebrew means wished for child.
Myla
Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: My-lar
Meaning: Often seen as the feminine version of Milo. Myla means solider or merciful. Tennis champ Roger Federer chose the name for one of his twin daughters.
Nala
Origin: African | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Naa-luh
Meaning: Nala means successful. It’s also the name of Simba’s wife in Disney’s The Lion King.
Nancy
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nan-cee
Meaning: Originally a nickname for Ann in the 18th century. Nancy means grace in Hebrew. It’s a popular name in literature with characters such as Nancy in Oliver Twister and Nancy Drew, the girl detective.
Noa
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: No-uh
Meaning: This cute baby name means motion in Hebrew.
Olive
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv
Meaning: Olive has positive associations with an olive branch. Which symbolises peace. Isla Fisher and Drew Barrymore both chose this serene name for their children.
Oriana
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-ee-ana
Meaning: Deriving from the same root as Aurora. Oriana means dawn or sunrise.
Orla
Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la
Meaning: Also spelt as Orlaith or Orlagh. Orla was a popular name in medieval times. It’s a very regal name, which means golden princess.
Paloma
Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma
Meaning: From the Spanish for dove. Paloma is a unique baby name. Famous people who have this moniker include jewellery designer Paloma Picasso and singer Paloma Faith.
Poppy
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pop-ee
Meaning: Poppy means red flower. And as the official flower of Remembrance Day, which takes place in November, it’s a popular choice for babies born in that month.
Posy
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Poe-zee
Meaning: One for parents who are looking for flower baby names. Posy literally means a small bunch of flowers. Can also be spelt Posey or Posie.
Primrose
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Prim-rowz
Meaning: The name of a flower that comes from Latin. Prima rose – meaning first rose. As primroses are one of the first flowers to appear at springtime. Primrose “Prim” Everdeen appears in the Hunger Games series as the sister of protagonist, Kat.
Rae
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray
Meaning: The perfect name for your new ray of sunshine. Rae (a shortened version of Rachel) means ewe. Actors Mark Wahlberg and Daniel Baldwin both have daughters named Rae.
Rosie
Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roh-see
Meaning: A name popular in Victoria times. Rosie is seeing a rise in popularity. It quite simply means rose.
Savannah
Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sa-van-nah
Meaning: Savannah means flat tropical grassland. It’s also a city in Georgia, USA.
Skye
Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sky
Meaning: The ‘e’ at the end of this name takes it from the blue thing above us, to the picturesque Isle of Skye in Scotland.
Sofia
Origin: Greek | |Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Soh-fee-uh
Meaning: A variation of the Greek name Sophia. This cute baby name means wisdom. Famous Sofias include director Sofia Coppola and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.
Tabitha
Origin: Aramaic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ta-buh-thuh
Meaning: Cute baby names are often taken from the world of animals. Tabitha means gazelle. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick chose the name for one of their twin daughters.
Thea
Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
Meaning: Thea is the anglicised version of Theia the Titan of sight, goddess of light, and mother of the moon. It means goddess or godly.
Tula
Origin: Native American, Hindi, African | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Too-luh
Meaning: This short and sweet cross-cultural baby name translates to mountain peak in Choctaw. In Hindi, it means Libra and in African, it means to be tranquil.
Una
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
Meaning: An ancient name popular in Ireland. Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.
Violet
Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vy-oh-lit
Meaning: Beloved by many a celebrity for their daughters. Including Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Christina Milian and Dave Grohl, this vintage-style baby name means purple.
Wanda
Origin: Polish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Won-da
Meaning: A witch in Polish history. And now a superhero in the Marvel comics and movies, Wanda means wanderer.
Winnie
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-nee
Meaning: This sweet baby name means gentle friend or friend of peace. And is most famous as the name of the honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh!
Wynter
Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win-ter
Meaning: This trendy spelling of the season winter is growing in popularity as a girl’s baby name.
Yasmin
Origin: Persian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Waz-min
Meaning: Yasmin is a cute baby name that means jasmine flower. The most famous Yasmin is probably model Yasmin Le Bon. She was one of the highest earning models of the ‘80s.
Zara
Origin: Hebrew, Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zahr-uh
Meaning: This lovely name means blooming flower. In the ‘80s, Princess Anne bucked against royal convention by naming her daughter Zara.
Cute baby names for boys
Laura Wattenberg, author of The Baby Name Wizard, told use; “In past generations a child might have been called Alfie but named Alfred. Today, style comes first.” Oh yes, cute and stylish is the way nowadays. These names aren’t too cutesy for when your son is an image-led grouchy teen…
Ace
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eis
Meaning: Ace means unity. And was chosen by Emma and Matt Willis as the name for their son, born in 2011.
Albie
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-bee
Meaning: Old English for brilliant or bright. Albie is also a derivative of Albert.
Archie
Origin: British | |Gender: Boy | Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ar-chee
Meaning: Originally a shortened form of Archibald. Archie means genuine, bold or brave. It recently came into the spotlight after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first child Archie in 2019.
Arlo
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-lo
Meaning: Arlo is derived from Old English or Anglo-Saxon meaning fortified hill.
Asher
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ash-er
Meaning: Hebrew for happy or blessed. In the Bible, Asher was the eighth son of Jacob.
Barnaby
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Barn-a-bee
Meaning: Barnaby is an anglicised form of the Greek name, Barnabas. And means son of consolation.
Beau
Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bow
Meaning: Beau means beautiful in French. And is a popular baby name with celebrities – both Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Louise Redknapp have sons named Beau.
Bobby
Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob-bee
Meaning: A diminutive of Robert, Bobby means bright fame. So perhaps it’s not surprising that there are lots of famous men named Bobby. Including singer Bobby Brown and footballing legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Bobby Robson.
Bruno
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Broo-no
Meaning: Bruno comes from the German for brown, braun. Popular at the beginning of the 20th Century, Bruno Mars has brought the name back into the mainstream today.
Buddy
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee
Meaning: As cute baby names go this is a term of endearment. Buddy literally means friend. Popular in the ‘50s thanks to singer Buddy Holly, it’s seen a return to popularity with the likes of Jamie Oliver and wrestler Brie Bella both choosing the name for their sons.
Carter
Origin: Irish, Scottish, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-ter
Meaning: Original a surname for a person who transported goods by cart. Carter has risen in popularity as a given name since 2000.
Cary
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kare-ee
Meaning: Its meaning is from the River Cary – the river name meaning from the pleasant stream. The name was first made famous by the film star Cary Grant.
Cass
Origin: Persian, Irish, Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: C-ass
Meaning: A shortened version of the name Casper. Cass means keeper of the treasure.
Chester
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ches-ter
Meaning: Chester means fortress or camp of soldiers. It derived from the northern town of Chester, which was an ancient Roman settlement. Both Tom Hanks and Holly Willoughby have sons named Chester.
Dawson
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daw-son
Meaning: In Hebrew it means beloved. In English it means son of David. Previously a surname, the name rose in popularity after the hit ‘90s TV show Dawson’s Creek.
Edison
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ed-ih-sun
Meaning: Edison means quite simply the son of Edward. And is probably best known as a surname for the inventor, Thomas Edison.
Ezra
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ezz-rah
Meaning: From the Hebrew for help or protect. Ezra was a prophet in the Bible.
Felix
Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks
Meaning: Felix means happy or fortunate. Originally a Roman surname, Felix was chosen as a nickname by the Roman Sulla, who believed that he was especially blessed with luck by the gods.
Finn
Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fin
Meaning: Finn MacCool was an intrepid warrior with supernatural powers. As well as wisdom and generosity. The actual word Finn means fair or white.
Flynn
Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flin
Meaning: Flynn means son of the red-haired one. And was chosen by Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr for their son.
Freddie
Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fred-ee
Meaning: A diminutive of Frederick, Friedrich or Alfred. Freddie means magical counsel or peaceful ruler. And famous Freddies including Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and actors, Freddie Prinze Jnr and Freddie Highmore.
Gabriel
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl
Meaning: In the Bible, the angel Gabriel makes house calls as a messenger of God so it’s not surprising that this name means hero of God. Famous Gabriels include the author Gabriel Garcia Marquez and actor Gabriel Byrne.
George
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j
Meaning: George means farmer and has very regal connections. George was the name of the king of Britain for 116 years in a row and more recently was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s for their first born.
Harry
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ha-ree
Meaning: Harry is the medieval English form of Henry, which came from the Germanic name Heimrich, meaning estate ruler. Famous Harrys include Prince Harry, Harry Styles and everyone’s favourite boy wizard, Harry Potter.
Hector
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hek-tuh
Meaning: One of the cute baby names, this comes from hektor, which means steadfast in Greek. Hector was also a hero in Greek mythology – he was a brave warrior in the Trojan war.
Herbert
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Her-bert
Meaning: The meaning of Herbert is illustrious warrior or bright army. It was the first name of the British sci-fi author H. G. Wells. We just love the nickname Herbie as well – super cute!
Hugo
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hue-go
Meaning: Hugo means mind or intellect. But it’s also the name that Ron and Hermione give to their child in the final Harry Potter book.
Iggy
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Igg-ee
Meaning: It comes from the Roman name Egnatius, which means fire or fiery. A rock star name through and through, Iggy Pop uses the moniker for his stage name.
Isaiah
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ai-zai- uh
Meaning: Isaiah – which means salvation of God – was a major prophet in the Bible with an Old Testament book named after him.
Jared
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jair-red
Meaning: Jared means he descends. Popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s, it’s seen a resurgence thanks to the actor and singer Jared Leto.
Jasper
Origin: Persian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur
Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men. It means treasurer.
Jayden
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jay-den
Meaning: This cute boy’s name means thankful.
Jesse
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee
Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift. From outlaw Jesse James to modern day Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg – it’s a name that has stood the test of time.
Jett
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jett
Meaning: Jett refers to the black gemstone of the same name.
Kit
Origin: Arabic | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit
Meaning: A diminutive of Christopher, Kit means follower of Christ. Popular in the late 19th century, Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harrington has given this moniker a cute baby names title with a new surge in popularity.
Kai
Origin: Hawiian, Welsh, Frisian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kye
Meaning: A name of many meanings. In Hawaii, it means sea. In Europe, Kai is largely considered to have Frisian origin, meaning warrior.
Leo
Origin: Latin, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Lee-oh
Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates back to Roman times. And was the name of many popes, saints, emperors and kings.
Logan
Origin: Gaelic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Low-gan
Meaning: Originally a Scottish surname, Logan is a village in Ayrshire. It means small hollow and has seen a rise in popularity since Hugh Jackman portrayed Logan in the X-Men movies.
Louie
Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ee
Meaning: A variation of Louis, this boy’s name means renowned warrior.
Luca
Origin: Italian | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-kuh
Meaning: An Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, Luca means man from Lucania. Colin Firth chose Luca for his first son with ex-wife Livia Giuggioli.
Milo
Origin: Latin and Old German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: My-lo
Meaning: Milo is thought to have derived from Miles, which means soldier. However, some people believe it is of Slavic descent from the word milu, which means merciful. Popular with celebrities, both Liv Tyler and Cat Deeley have sons named Milo.
Mickey
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mi-kee
Meaning: Despite being the moniker of the most famous mouse ever, Mickey has dwindled in popularity in recent years. It means who is like God.
Noah
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: No-uh
Meaning: In the Bible, Noah survived the Great Flood by building an ark and it has proved to be continually popular as one of the cute baby names for the last few years. It means rest or peaceful.
Nate
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ney-t
Meaning: Cute baby names are often shortened versions of more classic names. Such as Nate, which was often a nickname for boys called Nathan or Nathaniel, but is now a name in its own right. Nate is of Hebrew origin and means gift of God.
Ned
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ned
Meaning: Short for Edward, the most famous Ned is probably Ned Kelly, the Australian outlaw. Ned means wealthy guardian.
Nico
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe
Meaning: A shortened version of Nicholas, which means victory of the people.
Oakley
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-klee
Meaning: A name for any nature-loving parents, Oakley means meadow of oak trees.
Olly
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ol-lee
Meaning: A diminutive of Oliver, Olly means olive tree. Famous modern-day Ollys include singers Olly Murrs and Olly Alexander from Years & Years.
Orson
Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-sun
Meaning: Originally made famous by movie director Orson Welles in the 1940s. Orson means bear.
Otis
Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-tis
Meaning: A variation of the German name, Otto, which means wealthy. Actors Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde have both named their children Otis.
Perry
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peh-ree
Meaning: This English cute boy’s name means dweller near a pear tree. And it was made popular in the ‘50s thanks to crooner Perry Como.
Raphael
Gender: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rah-fah-el
Meaning: Raphael – the angel of healing – was one of the seven archangels who attended the throne of God. The name means God has healed.
Rayan
Gender: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Rai-an
Meaning: Rayan means watered or luxuriant in Arabic. And it can also be spelt Rayyan.
Ronnie
Gender: Hebrew, Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron-nee
Meaning: A pet name for Ronald. Ronnie means ruler’s counsellor. It was a popular name in the ‘20s.
Rocky
Gender: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rock-ee
Meaning: A diminutive of the Italian name Rocco. Rocky means rest. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. named their son Rocky.
Sid
Origin: British, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sid
Meaning: A shortened version of Sidney. Sid means wide island or Saint Denis
Sonny
Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-ee
Meaning: Quite literally it means son. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor chose this cute baby name for her eldest son.
Stanley
Origin: British, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee
Meaning: Stanley comes from Old English. Stan meaning stone and lah, meaning wood or clearing. Noted namesakes include movie director Stanley Kubrick and actor Stanley Tucci.
Theo
Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-oh
Meaning: A shortened version of Theobald. This cute baby name means gift of God.
Ty
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tie
Meaning: Diminutive of various Ty-beginning names, Ty means thunder.
Uri
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Your-ee
Meaning: Uri means my flame, my light. And Uri is a symbolic name for boys born on Hanukkah.
Wilder
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Wile-duh
Meaning: Wilder means untamed and wild. It was originally a popular English surname.
Winston
Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-stun
Meaning: Derives from old English words wynn – meaning joy – and stonn – meaning stone. Undoubtedly the most famous Winston is Winston Churchill, the English Prime Minister during World War II.
Woody
Origin: American | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Wood-ee
Meaning: Made famous by Tom Hank’s character in Toy Story, Woody means from the row of houses by a wood.
Zain
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zane
Meaning: A variation of Zayn, it means beauty and grace in Arabic.
Cute unisex baby names
Because, when you don’t know the gender of your baby, a unisex baby name is a winner. These cute baby names will suit both boys and girls and are definitely that little bit unique to boot.
Amory
Origin: German | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-mo-ry
Meaning: Derived from the Old German name Amalric. Amory means brave and powerful. The name was introduced into the UK by the Normans.
August
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: OW-guwst
Meaning: The name comes from Emperor Augustus. He ruled during the Roman Empire and whose name in Latin means magnificent. Chosen by Princess Eugenie for her first born so has the royal seal of approval!
Bay
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bay
Meaning: Originally used as an English surname. Bay comes from Latin origins and means someone with chestnut or auburn hair.
Charlie
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-lee
Meaning: The diminutive of Charles or Charlotte. Charlie means free man. Alternative spellings include Charli and Charly.
Devon
Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dev-en
Meaning: Devon comes from an English surname originating for those people who came from Devon in southwest England. The name Devon originally comes from the name of a Celtic tribe – the Dumnonii –who inhabited this area at the time of the Roman invasion.
Elliot
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee-ot
Meaning: Originally derived from biblical Hebrew. It means the Lord is my god.
Frankie
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Frank-ee
Meaning: Proving cute baby names stand the test of time, versions of Frankie – including Frank, Francis, or Franklin – have been popular since the 1800s. Frankie means Frenchman or free man. It doesn’t mean it can’t be a stylish girl’s name as well as Frankie Bridge proves.
Jamie
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay-mee
Meaning: Jamie comes from the Hebrew name of James, which means supplanter. And the nickname Jamie was a 19th century Scottish invention. Actor Jamie Foxx, chef Jamie Oliver and actress Jaime King are just some famous celebrities with this name.
Kelly
Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kell-ee
Meaning: Kelly comes from the Old Irish word ceallach, which means warrior.
Kyrie
Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: KEE-ree-yay
Meaning: Kyrie, is one of those cute baby names which can be used for both girls and boys. And it means lord and comes from a Christian prayer entitled Kyrie Eleison.
Lake
Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: L-ai-k
Meaning: Originally a surname, lake is the geographical term for an inland body of water. American actress Lake Bell has popularised it as a first name in the last few years.
Remi
Origin: French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rai-mee
Meaning: The meaning of Remi is oarsman. And has recently been made popular by Bond baddy, Remi Malek.
Ren
Gender: Japanese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ren
Meaning: This cute baby name, suitable for a boy or girl, means lotus. In Japan, the lotus is the Buddhist symbol of purity and perfection.
Stevie
Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vee
Meaning: Related to the Greek name Stephen, Stevie means crown. Famous people with this name include Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.
Teddy
Origin: French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Teh-dee
Meaning: Teddy means wealthy protector. And brave people or God’s gift. This is usually related to boys’ names such as Ted, Edmund and Theodore. But, Robbie Williams named his eldest daughter Theodora, but refers to her as Teddy.