Cute baby names: 150+ choices for boys and girls 2022

Cute baby names are becoming increasingly popular, with more traditional names such as Roger and Karen dying out.

Laura Wattenberg, author of The Baby Name Wizard, believes British baby names are some of the cutest around. “Diminutive nicknames like Freddie, Rosie and Alfie are far more popular in Britain than in the rest of the English-speaking world.”

It’s no surprise that cute baby names top the most popular baby name lists. But equally some unusual baby names also make a cute baby names choice, as do the best unisex baby names.

For more inspiration here’s our ultimate list – in alphabetical order – of 150 cute baby names for boys and girls.

Cute baby names for girls 2022

There’s a huge choice when it comes to picking from the adorable cute baby names for your daughter. Whether it’s floral-themed or inspired by a celebrity, one of these cute baby names will definitely hit the sweet spot…

Amelie

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-meh-lie

Meaning: Industrious. And Amelie is also a famous 2001 French film, starring Audrey Tatou.

Amira

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ah-meer-ah

Meaning: The feminine form of Amir, which means princess in Arabic. In Hebrew, it means treetop.

Astrid

Origin: Norse | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: As-trid

Meaning: Astrid is an old Scandinavian name that means divinely beautiful.

Aurora

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uh-raw-rah

Meaning: Aurora means dawn or sunrise. An aurora refers to the natural light display seen in high-latitude regions such as Alaska, Canada and Finland. Princess Aurora is also Sleeping Beauty in the Disney film of the same name.

Ava

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah

Meaning: A modern variation of Eva. Ava comes from avis, the Latin for bird. It was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s.

Bea

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bee

Meaning: A shortened version of Beatrice, which means she who makes happy.

Bella

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-uh

Meaning: Bella Swan is the lead character of the Twilight novels and movies. And it means quite simply, beautiful.

Betty

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bet-ee

Meaning: A nickname often for girls called Elizabeth. Betty means oath of God. Betty Grable was a pin-up girl of WWII when the name was originally very popular.

Billie

Origin: English, German | Gender: Girl/boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bill-ee

Meaning: A derivative of Wilhelmina. Billie means resolute protection. It’s a popular moniker among celebrities with the likes of Billie Eilish, Billie Jean King and Billie Holiday.

Birdie

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bur-dee

Meaning: Birdie means bright, famous and little bird. It was a hugely popular name in the 1800s and is enjoying a resurgence now.

Blythe

Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bl-eye-th

Meaning: The meaning of Blythe is literally blithe. So, literally means joyous and carefee.

Bonnie

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bon-ee

Meaning: Bonnie means fine, beautiful and cheerful. And was adapted by the Scottish, from the French word bonne. So used describe to anything pretty.

Cecily

Origin: Latin, Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ses-i-lee

Meaning: A feminine form of Cecil. Cecily is derived from the Roman name Caecilius. So based on the Latin coccus meaning blind. One famous Cecily was the mother of King Richard III, whose beauty gained her the title ‘the Rose of Raby’.

Cherry

Origin: English, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Cheh-ree

Meaning: In English, cherry is a fruit. But in French, it means dear or darling. There was also a character named Cherry in the Charles Dickens’ classic Martin Chuzzlewit.

Clover

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Klo-ver

Meaning: Clover is a sweet-smelling flower. And is also a traditional symbol of comfort, luck, and wealth. It comes from an old English word that means key.

Coco

Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko

Meaning: A nickname influenced by the word cocoa. It has long since been a fashionable name thanks to Coco Chanel. Friends’ star Courtney Cox also chose the name for her daughter in 2004.

Colette

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ko-let

Meaning: A shorter form of Nicolette. Collette means victory of the people. Originally popular in the 1960s, it’s seeing a slow rise in popularity again now.

Daisy

Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-zee

Meaning: Interestingly, this was originally a nickname for Margaret. The French Marguerite is the word for flower. So, the flower daisy symbolises innocence and purity. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently named their daughter Daisy Dove.

Deryn

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dare-rin

Meaning: Deryn comes from the Welsh word aderyn. Which means bird and originally came into popularity in the 1950s.

Eliana

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: El-ee-ah-nah

Meaning: Eliana means my god has answered in Hebrew. And has only gained mainstream popularity in recent years.

Ella

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ell-uh

Meaning: Ella means goddess in Hebrew. But, it’s believed the name derives from a Norman version of the German name Alia, which means other. Famous women with the name include singers Ella Eyre and Ella Fitzgerald.

Elodie

Origin: Spanish, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-lo-die

Meaning: Elodie derives from Elodia, the Spanish variation of Alodia. Which means foreign riches. In Greek, the name means flower of the fields. And there is a pink lily named Lilium Elodie.

Estelle

Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Eh-stel

Meaning: Estelle means star. The name fell out of popularity for over 50 years but has seen a resurgence in recent years.

Flora

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Flaw-ruh

Meaning: Flora means flower. But it was also the name of the Roman goddess of springtime.

Freja

Origin: Danish, Swedish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fray-uh

Meaning: A popular name in Scandinavia, Freja – or Freyja – was a Norse goddess. The name means lady or noblewoman.

Gigi

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jee-jee

Meaning: Often a pet form of names such as Georgina or Virginia. Gigi means earth worker or god is gracious. Originally popular in the ‘50s and ‘60s, it’s seen a slight resurgence thanks to model Gigi Hadid.

Greta

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Greh-tuh

Meaning: It is the short form of the Greek name of Margaret. And it means pearl. Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist, is probably the most famous person to carry this name.

Hope

Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Howp

Meaning: Along with faith and charity, it’s one of three virtues described in the Bible. Its Old English origin means expectation or belief.

Honey

Origin: Danish, Swedish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hun-ee

Meaning: This sweet name means nectar. Fearne Cotton named her daughter, who was born in 2015, Honey.

Iris

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-ris |

Meaning: The flower of the same name was actually named after the goddess Iris. Legend has it that she sprinkled the clouds with seawater to create the first rainbow.

Isla

Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eye-la

Meaning: Isla is the Spanish word for island. But the name is also said to be derived from Islay. Which is the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides. Isla Fisher has helped boost the popularity of the name in recent years.

Jenna

Origin: Spanish, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jen-uh

Meaning: A variation of Jennifer. This cute girl’s name means white wave.

Jolee

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jow-lee

Meaning: Derived from the French word jolie. This name means pretty one.

Kitty

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit-ee

Meaning: A nickname for Catherine. Kitty means pure. It’s also a popular literary name – Kitty was one of the Bennet sisters in Pride and Prejudice. And was also a character in Dickens’s Bleak House.

Laia

Origin: Catalan | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lay-a

Meaning: A shortened version of the Catalan name Eulàlia. It means fair of speech.

Lana

Origin: Multiple origins | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lann-uh

Meaning: In Hawaii, Lana means calm as still waters. The name may also be derived from the Gaelic word leanbh, which means child. However, some people think it comes from the German Alana, which means precious. Made famous in the 1950s by pin-up star, Lana Turner.

Louella

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ella

Meaning: A combination of the names Louise and Ella. Louella was made famous in the 1930s by movie columnist, Louella Parsons. It means female warrior.

Luna

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-na

Meaning: The name of the Roman goddess of the moon. Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon. More recently, Luna made an appearance as the sweet oddball Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series.

Lyra

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ella

Meaning: Lyra is a small constellation of stars. Which features one of the brightest stars in the sky. Lyra Belacqua is the heroine of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series. And the name was chosen by Ed Sheeran for his daughter.

Mabel

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-bell

Meaning: Popular in Victoria times, Mabel comes from the Latin amabilis. And means lovable.

Margot

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-go

Meaning: French derivative of the name Margaret. And it means pearl. Experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to actor Margot Robbie.

Marnie

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marn-ee

Meaning: Popular with celebrities – both Tamzin Outhwaite and Lily Allen named their daughters Marnie. It means of the sea.

Mimi

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Me-me

Meaning: A nickname for names such as Marilyn or Miriam. And it’s also a pet name for global superstar Mariah Carey. Mimi has French origins and means sea of bitterness or beloved.

Minnie

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Min-ee

Meaning: The fifth or sixth most popular name throughout the 1880s. The most famous Minnie has to be Mickey’s girlfriend. And the name is often used as a nickname and in Hebrew means wished for child.

Myla

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: My-lar

Meaning: Often seen as the feminine version of Milo. Myla means solider or merciful. Tennis champ Roger Federer chose the name for one of his twin daughters.

Nala

Origin: African | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Naa-luh

Meaning: Nala means successful. It’s also the name of Simba’s wife in Disney’s The Lion King.

Nancy

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nan-cee

Meaning: Originally a nickname for Ann in the 18th century. Nancy means grace in Hebrew. It’s a popular name in literature with characters such as Nancy in Oliver Twister and Nancy Drew, the girl detective.

Noa

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: No-uh

Meaning: This cute baby name means motion in Hebrew.

Olive

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv

Meaning: Olive has positive associations with an olive branch. Which symbolises peace. Isla Fisher and Drew Barrymore both chose this serene name for their children.

Oriana

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-ee-ana

Meaning: Deriving from the same root as Aurora. Oriana means dawn or sunrise.

Orla

Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la

Meaning: Also spelt as Orlaith or Orlagh. Orla was a popular name in medieval times. It’s a very regal name, which means golden princess.

Paloma

Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma

Meaning: From the Spanish for dove. Paloma is a unique baby name. Famous people who have this moniker include jewellery designer Paloma Picasso and singer Paloma Faith.

Poppy

Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pop-ee

Meaning: Poppy means red flower. And as the official flower of Remembrance Day, which takes place in November, it’s a popular choice for babies born in that month.

Posy

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Poe-zee

Meaning: One for parents who are looking for flower baby names. Posy literally means a small bunch of flowers. Can also be spelt Posey or Posie.

Primrose

Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Prim-rowz

Meaning: The name of a flower that comes from Latin. Prima rose – meaning first rose. As primroses are one of the first flowers to appear at springtime. Primrose “Prim” Everdeen appears in the Hunger Games series as the sister of protagonist, Kat.

Rae

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray

Meaning: The perfect name for your new ray of sunshine. Rae (a shortened version of Rachel) means ewe. Actors Mark Wahlberg and Daniel Baldwin both have daughters named Rae.

Rosie

Origin: Latin, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roh-see

Meaning: A name popular in Victoria times. Rosie is seeing a rise in popularity. It quite simply means rose.

Savannah

Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sa-van-nah

Meaning: Savannah means flat tropical grassland. It’s also a city in Georgia, USA.

Skye

Origin: British | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sky

Meaning: The ‘e’ at the end of this name takes it from the blue thing above us, to the picturesque Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Sofia

Origin: Greek | |Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Soh-fee-uh

Meaning: A variation of the Greek name Sophia. This cute baby name means wisdom. Famous Sofias include director Sofia Coppola and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

Tabitha

Origin: Aramaic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ta-buh-thuh

Meaning: Cute baby names are often taken from the world of animals. Tabitha means gazelle. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick chose the name for one of their twin daughters.

Thea

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-uh

Meaning: Thea is the anglicised version of Theia the Titan of sight, goddess of light, and mother of the moon. It means goddess or godly.

Tula

Origin: Native American, Hindi, African | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Too-luh

Meaning: This short and sweet cross-cultural baby name translates to mountain peak in Choctaw. In Hindi, it means Libra and in African, it means to be tranquil.

Una

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na

Meaning: An ancient name popular in Ireland. Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

Violet

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vy-oh-lit

Meaning: Beloved by many a celebrity for their daughters. Including Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Christina Milian and Dave Grohl, this vintage-style baby name means purple.

Wanda

Origin: Polish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Won-da

Meaning: A witch in Polish history. And now a superhero in the Marvel comics and movies, Wanda means wanderer.

Winnie

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-nee

Meaning: This sweet baby name means gentle friend or friend of peace. And is most famous as the name of the honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh!

Wynter

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win-ter

Meaning: This trendy spelling of the season winter is growing in popularity as a girl’s baby name.

Yasmin

Origin: Persian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Waz-min

Meaning: Yasmin is a cute baby name that means jasmine flower. The most famous Yasmin is probably model Yasmin Le Bon. She was one of the highest earning models of the ‘80s.

Zara

Origin: Hebrew, Arabic | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zahr-uh

Meaning: This lovely name means blooming flower. In the ‘80s, Princess Anne bucked against royal convention by naming her daughter Zara.

Cute baby names for boys

Laura Wattenberg, author of The Baby Name Wizard, told use; “In past generations a child might have been called Alfie but named Alfred. Today, style comes first.” Oh yes, cute and stylish is the way nowadays. These names aren’t too cutesy for when your son is an image-led grouchy teen…

Ace

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eis

Meaning: Ace means unity. And was chosen by Emma and Matt Willis as the name for their son, born in 2011.

Albie

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-bee

Meaning: Old English for brilliant or bright. Albie is also a derivative of Albert.

Archie

Origin: British | |Gender: Boy | Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ar-chee

Meaning: Originally a shortened form of Archibald. Archie means genuine, bold or brave. It recently came into the spotlight after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first child Archie in 2019.

Arlo

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-lo

Meaning: Arlo is derived from Old English or Anglo-Saxon meaning fortified hill.

Asher

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ash-er

Meaning: Hebrew for happy or blessed. In the Bible, Asher was the eighth son of Jacob.

Barnaby

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Barn-a-bee

Meaning: Barnaby is an anglicised form of the Greek name, Barnabas. And means son of consolation.

Beau

Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bow

Meaning: Beau means beautiful in French. And is a popular baby name with celebrities – both Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Louise Redknapp have sons named Beau.

Bobby

Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob-bee

Meaning: A diminutive of Robert, Bobby means bright fame. So perhaps it’s not surprising that there are lots of famous men named Bobby. Including singer Bobby Brown and footballing legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Bobby Robson.

Bruno

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Broo-no

Meaning: Bruno comes from the German for brown, braun. Popular at the beginning of the 20th Century, Bruno Mars has brought the name back into the mainstream today.

Buddy

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee

Meaning: As cute baby names go this is a term of endearment. Buddy literally means friend. Popular in the ‘50s thanks to singer Buddy Holly, it’s seen a return to popularity with the likes of Jamie Oliver and wrestler Brie Bella both choosing the name for their sons.

Carter

Origin: Irish, Scottish, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-ter

Meaning: Original a surname for a person who transported goods by cart. Carter has risen in popularity as a given name since 2000.

Cary

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kare-ee

Meaning: Its meaning is from the River Cary – the river name meaning from the pleasant stream. The name was first made famous by the film star Cary Grant.

Cass

Origin: Persian, Irish, Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: C-ass

Meaning: A shortened version of the name Casper. Cass means keeper of the treasure.

Chester

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ches-ter

Meaning: Chester means fortress or camp of soldiers. It derived from the northern town of Chester, which was an ancient Roman settlement. Both Tom Hanks and Holly Willoughby have sons named Chester.

Dawson

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daw-son

Meaning: In Hebrew it means beloved. In English it means son of David. Previously a surname, the name rose in popularity after the hit ‘90s TV show Dawson’s Creek.

Edison

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ed-ih-sun

Meaning: Edison means quite simply the son of Edward. And is probably best known as a surname for the inventor, Thomas Edison.

Ezra

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ezz-rah

Meaning: From the Hebrew for help or protect. Ezra was a prophet in the Bible.

Felix

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks

Meaning: Felix means happy or fortunate. Originally a Roman surname, Felix was chosen as a nickname by the Roman Sulla, who believed that he was especially blessed with luck by the gods.

Finn

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fin

Meaning: Finn MacCool was an intrepid warrior with supernatural powers. As well as wisdom and generosity. The actual word Finn means fair or white.

Flynn

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flin

Meaning: Flynn means son of the red-haired one. And was chosen by Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr for their son.

Freddie

Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fred-ee

Meaning: A diminutive of Frederick, Friedrich or Alfred. Freddie means magical counsel or peaceful ruler. And famous Freddies including Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and actors, Freddie Prinze Jnr and Freddie Highmore.

Gabriel

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl

Meaning: In the Bible, the angel Gabriel makes house calls as a messenger of God so it’s not surprising that this name means hero of God. Famous Gabriels include the author Gabriel Garcia Marquez and actor Gabriel Byrne.

George

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j

Meaning: George means farmer and has very regal connections. George was the name of the king of Britain for 116 years in a row and more recently was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s for their first born.

Harry

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ha-ree

Meaning: Harry is the medieval English form of Henry, which came from the Germanic name Heimrich, meaning estate ruler. Famous Harrys include Prince Harry, Harry Styles and everyone’s favourite boy wizard, Harry Potter.

Hector

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hek-tuh

Meaning: One of the cute baby names, this comes from hektor, which means steadfast in Greek. Hector was also a hero in Greek mythology – he was a brave warrior in the Trojan war.

Herbert

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Her-bert

Meaning: The meaning of Herbert is illustrious warrior or bright army. It was the first name of the British sci-fi author H. G. Wells. We just love the nickname Herbie as well – super cute!

Hugo

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hue-go

Meaning: Hugo means mind or intellect. But it’s also the name that Ron and Hermione give to their child in the final Harry Potter book.

Iggy

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Igg-ee

Meaning: It comes from the Roman name Egnatius, which means fire or fiery. A rock star name through and through, Iggy Pop uses the moniker for his stage name.

Isaiah

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ai-zai- uh

Meaning: Isaiah – which means salvation of God – was a major prophet in the Bible with an Old Testament book named after him.

Jared

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jair-red

Meaning: Jared means he descends. Popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s, it’s seen a resurgence thanks to the actor and singer Jared Leto.

Jasper

Origin: Persian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur

Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men. It means treasurer.

Jayden

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jay-den

Meaning: This cute boy’s name means thankful.

Jesse

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee

Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift. From outlaw Jesse James to modern day Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg – it’s a name that has stood the test of time.

Jett

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jett

Meaning: Jett refers to the black gemstone of the same name.

Kit

Origin: Arabic | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit

Meaning: A diminutive of Christopher, Kit means follower of Christ. Popular in the late 19th century, Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harrington has given this moniker a cute baby names title with a new surge in popularity.

Kai

Origin: Hawiian, Welsh, Frisian | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kye

Meaning: A name of many meanings. In Hawaii, it means sea. In Europe, Kai is largely considered to have Frisian origin, meaning warrior.

Leo

Origin: Latin, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Lee-oh

Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates back to Roman times. And was the name of many popes, saints, emperors and kings.

Logan

Origin: Gaelic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Low-gan

Meaning: Originally a Scottish surname, Logan is a village in Ayrshire. It means small hollow and has seen a rise in popularity since Hugh Jackman portrayed Logan in the X-Men movies.

Louie

Origin: French, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-ee

Meaning: A variation of Louis, this boy’s name means renowned warrior.

Luca

Origin: Italian | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-kuh

Meaning: An Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, Luca means man from Lucania. Colin Firth chose Luca for his first son with ex-wife Livia Giuggioli.

Milo

Origin: Latin and Old German | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: My-lo

Meaning: Milo is thought to have derived from Miles, which means soldier. However, some people believe it is of Slavic descent from the word milu, which means merciful. Popular with celebrities, both Liv Tyler and Cat Deeley have sons named Milo.

Mickey

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mi-kee

Meaning: Despite being the moniker of the most famous mouse ever, Mickey has dwindled in popularity in recent years. It means who is like God.

Noah

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: No-uh

Meaning: In the Bible, Noah survived the Great Flood by building an ark and it has proved to be continually popular as one of the cute baby names for the last few years. It means rest or peaceful.

Nate

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ney-t

Meaning: Cute baby names are often shortened versions of more classic names. Such as Nate, which was often a nickname for boys called Nathan or Nathaniel, but is now a name in its own right. Nate is of Hebrew origin and means gift of God.

Ned

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ned

Meaning: Short for Edward, the most famous Ned is probably Ned Kelly, the Australian outlaw. Ned means wealthy guardian.

Nico

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe

Meaning: A shortened version of Nicholas, which means victory of the people.

Oakley

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-klee

Meaning: A name for any nature-loving parents, Oakley means meadow of oak trees.

Olly

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ol-lee

Meaning: A diminutive of Oliver, Olly means olive tree. Famous modern-day Ollys include singers Olly Murrs and Olly Alexander from Years & Years.

Orson

Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-sun

Meaning: Originally made famous by movie director Orson Welles in the 1940s. Orson means bear.

Otis

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-tis

Meaning: A variation of the German name, Otto, which means wealthy. Actors Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde have both named their children Otis.

Perry

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peh-ree

Meaning: This English cute boy’s name means dweller near a pear tree. And it was made popular in the ‘50s thanks to crooner Perry Como.

Raphael

Gender: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rah-fah-el

Meaning: Raphael – the angel of healing – was one of the seven archangels who attended the throne of God. The name means God has healed.

Rayan

Gender: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Rai-an

Meaning: Rayan means watered or luxuriant in Arabic. And it can also be spelt Rayyan.

Ronnie

Gender: Hebrew, Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron-nee

Meaning: A pet name for Ronald. Ronnie means ruler’s counsellor. It was a popular name in the ‘20s.

Rocky

Gender: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rock-ee

Meaning: A diminutive of the Italian name Rocco. Rocky means rest. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. named their son Rocky.

Sid

Origin: British, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sid

Meaning: A shortened version of Sidney. Sid means wide island or Saint Denis

Sonny

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-ee

Meaning: Quite literally it means son. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor chose this cute baby name for her eldest son.

Stanley

Origin: British, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee

Meaning: Stanley comes from Old English. Stan meaning stone and lah, meaning wood or clearing. Noted namesakes include movie director Stanley Kubrick and actor Stanley Tucci.

Theo

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-oh

Meaning: A shortened version of Theobald. This cute baby name means gift of God.

Ty

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tie

Meaning: Diminutive of various Ty-beginning names, Ty means thunder.

Uri

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Your-ee

Meaning: Uri means my flame, my light. And Uri is a symbolic name for boys born on Hanukkah.

Wilder

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Wile-duh

Meaning: Wilder means untamed and wild. It was originally a popular English surname.

Winston

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-stun

Meaning: Derives from old English words wynn – meaning joy – and stonn – meaning stone. Undoubtedly the most famous Winston is Winston Churchill, the English Prime Minister during World War II.

Woody

Origin: American | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Wood-ee

Meaning: Made famous by Tom Hank’s character in Toy Story, Woody means from the row of houses by a wood.

Zain

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zane

Meaning: A variation of Zayn, it means beauty and grace in Arabic.

Cute unisex baby names

Because, when you don’t know the gender of your baby, a unisex baby name is a winner. These cute baby names will suit both boys and girls and are definitely that little bit unique to boot.

Amory

Origin: German | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-mo-ry

Meaning: Derived from the Old German name Amalric. Amory means brave and powerful. The name was introduced into the UK by the Normans.

August

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: OW-guwst

Meaning: The name comes from Emperor Augustus. He ruled during the Roman Empire and whose name in Latin means magnificent. Chosen by Princess Eugenie for her first born so has the royal seal of approval!

Bay

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bay

Meaning: Originally used as an English surname. Bay comes from Latin origins and means someone with chestnut or auburn hair.

Charlie

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-lee

Meaning: The diminutive of Charles or Charlotte. Charlie means free man. Alternative spellings include Charli and Charly.

Devon

Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dev-en

Meaning: Devon comes from an English surname originating for those people who came from Devon in southwest England. The name Devon originally comes from the name of a Celtic tribe – the Dumnonii –who inhabited this area at the time of the Roman invasion.

Elliot

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ell-ee-ot

Meaning: Originally derived from biblical Hebrew. It means the Lord is my god.

Frankie

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Frank-ee

Meaning: Proving cute baby names stand the test of time, versions of Frankie – including Frank, Francis, or Franklin – have been popular since the 1800s. Frankie means Frenchman or free man. It doesn’t mean it can’t be a stylish girl’s name as well as Frankie Bridge proves.

Jamie

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay-mee

Meaning: Jamie comes from the Hebrew name of James, which means supplanter. And the nickname Jamie was a 19th century Scottish invention. Actor Jamie Foxx, chef Jamie Oliver and actress Jaime King are just some famous celebrities with this name.

Kelly

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kell-ee

Meaning: Kelly comes from the Old Irish word ceallach, which means warrior.

Kyrie

Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: KEE-ree-yay

Meaning: Kyrie, is one of those cute baby names which can be used for both girls and boys. And it means lord and comes from a Christian prayer entitled Kyrie Eleison.

Lake

Origin: British | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: L-ai-k

Meaning: Originally a surname, lake is the geographical term for an inland body of water. American actress Lake Bell has popularised it as a first name in the last few years.

Remi

Origin: French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rai-mee

Meaning: The meaning of Remi is oarsman. And has recently been made popular by Bond baddy, Remi Malek.

Ren

Gender: Japanese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ren

Meaning: This cute baby name, suitable for a boy or girl, means lotus. In Japan, the lotus is the Buddhist symbol of purity and perfection.

Stevie

Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vee

Meaning: Related to the Greek name Stephen, Stevie means crown. Famous people with this name include Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

Teddy

Origin: French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Teh-dee

Meaning: Teddy means wealthy protector. And brave people or God’s gift. This is usually related to boys’ names such as Ted, Edmund and Theodore. But, Robbie Williams named his eldest daughter Theodora, but refers to her as Teddy.